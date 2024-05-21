‘No outlet in Sector 104 market has fire NOC’

Noida: With over 40 cafes, restaurants, banquet halls, hotels and shops located in Hazipur area of Sector 104, Noida, not a single establishment has obtained a fire no-objection certificate (NOC), officials said on Monday. Flanked by premium residential societies and located near the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, the Sector 104 market has emerged as a popular hotspot for people of all age groups. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A day after a woman died due to asphyxiation following a fire incident at a six-storey hotel in the area, fire department officials said that they will carry out a fire safety drive across all establishments located in Hazipur.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Since the market is unauthorised, as per Noida authority, none of the establishments have an approved map which is required to provide a fire NOC. Not a single establishment in the market has a fire NOC,” said chief fire officer (Noida) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

He informed that following directions of the police commissioner, fire department will carry out a fire safety drive across the market “to check the firefighting measures at the commercial establishments in the area, and carry out mock drill to check their fire preparedness”.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Noida authority requesting anonymity said, “The commercial market in Hazipur area of Sector 104, Noida is unauthorised. Hence, the authority has not issued any occupation or completion certificates to any of the establishments constructed here.”

Neither the Noida authority nor the fire department has data on the total number of commercial establishments located here. However, as per estimates of locals, the place houses at least 40 cafes/restaurants, about 10 hotels, two banquet halls, and about 50 shops.

Flanked by premium residential societies and located near the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, the Sector 104 market has emerged as a popular hotspot for people of all age groups.

The market that runs across one kilometre stretch of Sector 104, is a social hub with gyms, high-end retail shops, supermarkets and furniture stores, to fast-food outlets of global franchises to fine as well as casual dining restaurants. Recently, some small-scale hotels have also come up in the area.

“This commercial market attracts more visitors than Sector 18 -- the city’s main commercial hub. But as this is not a planned commercial market, it doesn’t have adequate parking facility, the bylanes of the market are cramped and narrow, restricting movement of vehicles especially in case of emergencies,” said SK Jain, president of the Sector 18 market association and resident of Sector 93, Noida.

“The market is a ticking tinderbox with lives of hundreds of people at risk. The authorities should take cognizance of the matter and abolish all such illegal markets in the city,” he added.

Meanwhile, owners of the establishments in the Sector-104 market say that they are well-prepared for emergencies.

“Safety and security of the visitors is definitely our key concern which is why we have fire-fighting equipment in place. Most of the food and beverage (F&B) establishments have a capacity of seating under 50 people keeping in mind emergency situations,” said the owner of a restaurant in Sector 104, on condition of anonymity.

When asked, the Noida authority official cited above said: “Notices have been already sent (in November, 2023) to all establishments by the authority regarding the unauthorised construction. Further action is being taken.”