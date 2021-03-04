IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / No plan to visit West Bengal before April 3, says Rakesh Tikait
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

No plan to visit West Bengal before April 3, says Rakesh Tikait

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait on Thursday said that he will not be going to poll-bound West Bengal anytime soon as he has programs lined up till April 3 in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Odisha
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait on Thursday said that he will not be going to poll-bound West Bengal anytime soon as he has programs lined up till April 3 in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Odisha. “There are programs and rallies lined up till April 3 and thereafter we will go to West Bengal. Ours is an issue of farmers and we have no issues with elections. But we will go there and tell people about the performance of the government,” he said adding that the ongoing farmers’ agitation has turned into a jan andolan.

Tikait had said that some people will go to West Bengal on March 15-16.

On Thursday, he termed the Parliament “nayi mandi” (new market), telling farmers that this is so because prices and laws for crops are decided at the Parliament. During his earlier rallies in Haryana and Rajasthan, he had urged farmers to go to Parliament along with their tractors.

Farmers’ protest at different borders of Delhi will complete 100 days on March 6 but no talks have been held between the farm union leaders and the government since late January. Tikait has been trying to garner support from farmers in different neighbouring states like Haryana and Rajasthan, telling them that they should be ready with their tractors to go to Delhi.

“It is so because farmers do not get a good price for their crops and their situation will be subdued till the government brings in a law on minimum support price (MSP). I told them that they should learn agitation at home and should learn how to break barricades. We said that a new mandi has been opened at the Parliament as it is the place where the rate of crops and laws for them are decided. Even the Prime Minister says that farmers can sell their crops anywhere in the country,” Tikait said.

“So, farmers should keep five quintals of ration in their tractor-trolleys and proceed to Delhi. If anyone tries to stop them midway, they should purchase that person’s crop on MSP. Otherwise, the crop will surely be purchased on MSP at the nayi mandi. If anyone stops them midway, they should put up tents and stage protest. This agitation will continue, and farmers will win before they go away from here,” he added.

Over the issue of stalemate in talks with the government, Tikait said that it could be possible that the government was trying to see the results of the assembly elections in five poll-bound states and probably the results of panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“It may be possible that they are trying to gauge the effect of agitation on election or not. Thereafter they may talk to us, but we don’t know much as the government is a big entity,” he added.

Detailing jan andolan, he said that people are facing issues of rise in prices, hike in fuel and even prices of LPG cylinders.

“People are getting affected, and this agitation has turned into a jan andolan. The day is not far when women will also step out due to price rise,” he added.

The farmers at UP Gate have been camping at the site since November 28, 2020, demanding repeal of the three new farm laws and demanding a new law on MSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad improves ‘ease of living’ ranking by 16 notches

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Among 49 Indian cities with a population of more than a million, Ghaziabad has improved its ranking by 16 spots and emerged as the 30th best city in the Ease of Living Index 2020 (EoLI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Air quality slips as wind speed drops in Noida, Ghaziabad

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Noida: Pollution levels spiked in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Thursday as wind speed dropped, slowing ventilation of pollutants, air quality monitoring agencies said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

No plan to visit West Bengal before April 3, says Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait on Thursday said that he will not be going to poll-bound West Bengal anytime soon as he has programs lined up till April 3 in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Odisha
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Around 60% of Greater Noida connected with sewage system, say officials

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Noida: Around 60% of Greater Noida has been connected with the main sewage line of the city while manholes have been repaired as well to ensure zero blockages, local authority officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19: Noida inoculates 4K people in a day, highest ever

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Over 4,000 people were inoculated against Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday, beating the previous highest of 3,082 on February 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Traders at Atta market want pink toilet in Sector 18

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Noida: The traders’ body of the Atta market in Sector 18 has asked the Noida authority to build a ‘pink’ toilet in the area for the ease of female customers and shop owners
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Stretch of Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram on Hindon elevated road opens

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The Ghaziabad traffic police on Wednesday opened the 6-km stretch of the Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram carriageway on the Hindon elevated road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: 81 autos colour coded on first day of drive

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursday started registration of auto-rickshaws for colour codes aimed at easy tracking of their movement across the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Police turn attention to eradicate human trafficking in GB Nagar

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Noida: As at least two cases of human trafficking have emerged in the city in the last month, the Noida police said they are working on eliminating this evil in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida has potential to be robotics capital of India: Amitabh Kant

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:27 PM IST
NOIDA: Noida will soon emerge as the “robotics capital of India,” said Amitabh Kant, the chief executive officer of the Niti Aayog, said in the city on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Murder suspect arrested after three days of crime

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old murder suspect who was on the run since Sunday after allegedly attacking his 30-year-old friend and a security guard with bricks in a factory
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida begins survey to identify eligible people for affordable housing scheme

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:27 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has started a survey to identify people eligible for the Centre’s affordable housing scheme
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GDA plans e-bike project for local commute in Indirapuram and Raj Nagar Extension

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Despite two failed attempts, the Ghaziabad Development Authority is not ready to let go of its project to ply e-bikes in the city to improve last mile connectivity and reduce traffic congestion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

31 dilapidated government school buildings demolished in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad basic education department, with the help of the public works department (PWD), has completed the demolition of 31 dilapidated government school buildings in the district, officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida traffic police to paint unique numbers on auto-rickshaws for better tracking

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:26 PM IST
From Thursday, the Noida traffic police will begin registering auto-rickshaws for colour codes that will help show its area of operation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP