Nod for Greater Noida-Faridabad road, travel to take just 30 minutes

Noida: Daily commuters travelling between Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad in Haryana may soon become a happier lot, as the travel time between the two cities is all set to reduce from nearly two hours to 20–30 minutes following the Uttar Pradesh government’s approval of ₹65.5 crore fund for a road project. The move is expected to ease pressure on overburdened stretches such as the Kalindi Kunj flyover and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, both of which currently serve as the primary options for cross-border commuters. (Representational image/HT Photo)

Officials said on Tuesday that the long-pending road link connecting Greater Noida to the Manjhawali Bridge over the Yamuna river has finally received the state government’s nod, with the approval of funds to build it.

This key link, once completed, will offer a direct four-lane route between the two cities, bypassing the congested and indirect detours through Delhi or Noida.

The approval came during a high-level meeting chaired by UP chief secretary SP Goyal on Monday to assess progress on major Public Works Department (PWD) projects. “The Greater Noida–Faridabad Integrated Circuit project was among those discussed and approved. It proposes construction of a 1.7km new road and widening of over 3km of existing roads,” said a UP government official aware of the development.

The corridor will connect Atta Gujran village in Greater Noida to Jasana and Manjhawali in Faridabad, effectively linking up with the 630-metre Manjhawali Bridge.

The Manjhawali Bridge, completed in December 2022 after years of delays and missed deadlines, has remained underutilised due to the lack of a functional road on the Uttar Pradesh side.

Notably, while Haryana completed its approach road earlier, the Greater Noida stretch faced hurdles in land acquisition and funding.

Now, with financial approval in place, construction work is expected to start soon.

The district administration has received ₹25 crore to compensate around 110 affected farmers, with land registry agreements signed with about half, said officials.

Acquisition of the remaining land is underway, and a proposal for additional compensation is under review, they added.

Officials said tender documents are being finalised, and bidding for the project will begin shortly.

Once complete, the road will not only boost daily commuting efficiency but also enhance regional connectivity — especially when the Noida International Airport in Jewar becomes operational, making this corridor a crucial access route for passengers from Haryana, they added.