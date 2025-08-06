Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nod for Greater Noida-Faridabad road, travel to take just 30 minutes

ByVinod Rajput
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 07:55 am IST

At present the travel time can go up to two hours; approval for new road came during meeting chaired by UP chief secretary to assess progress on public projects

Noida: Daily commuters travelling between Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad in Haryana may soon become a happier lot, as the travel time between the two cities is all set to reduce from nearly two hours to 20–30 minutes following the Uttar Pradesh government’s approval of 65.5 crore fund for a road project.

The move is expected to ease pressure on overburdened stretches such as the Kalindi Kunj flyover and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, both of which currently serve as the primary options for cross-border commuters. (Representational image/HT Photo)
The move is expected to ease pressure on overburdened stretches such as the Kalindi Kunj flyover and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, both of which currently serve as the primary options for cross-border commuters. (Representational image/HT Photo)

Officials said on Tuesday that the long-pending road link connecting Greater Noida to the Manjhawali Bridge over the Yamuna river has finally received the state government’s nod, with the approval of funds to build it.

This key link, once completed, will offer a direct four-lane route between the two cities, bypassing the congested and indirect detours through Delhi or Noida.

The approval came during a high-level meeting chaired by UP chief secretary SP Goyal on Monday to assess progress on major Public Works Department (PWD) projects. “The Greater Noida–Faridabad Integrated Circuit project was among those discussed and approved. It proposes construction of a 1.7km new road and widening of over 3km of existing roads,” said a UP government official aware of the development.

The move is expected to ease pressure on overburdened stretches such as the Kalindi Kunj flyover and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, both of which currently serve as the primary options for cross-border commuters.

The corridor will connect Atta Gujran village in Greater Noida to Jasana and Manjhawali in Faridabad, effectively linking up with the 630-metre Manjhawali Bridge.

The Manjhawali Bridge, completed in December 2022 after years of delays and missed deadlines, has remained underutilised due to the lack of a functional road on the Uttar Pradesh side.

Notably, while Haryana completed its approach road earlier, the Greater Noida stretch faced hurdles in land acquisition and funding.

Now, with financial approval in place, construction work is expected to start soon.

The district administration has received 25 crore to compensate around 110 affected farmers, with land registry agreements signed with about half, said officials.

Acquisition of the remaining land is underway, and a proposal for additional compensation is under review, they added.

Officials said tender documents are being finalised, and bidding for the project will begin shortly.

Once complete, the road will not only boost daily commuting efficiency but also enhance regional connectivity — especially when the Noida International Airport in Jewar becomes operational, making this corridor a crucial access route for passengers from Haryana, they added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Nod for Greater Noida-Faridabad road, travel to take just 30 minutes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On