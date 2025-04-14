Noida: 3 arrested for running fake massage parlour, extortion

Noida Three members of a gang have been arrested from Noida Phase-3 for allegedly running a fake massage parlour and extorting money from people after luring them for their service via an online advertisement, police said on Sunday, adding that efforts are also on to apprehend their woman accomplice. If a customer called them to a hotel or undisclosed location, they would reach the spot with the woman and then demand money, threatening to defame the victim. (HT Photos)

Police identified the suspects as Shivam Sharma and Rohit Kumar, both residents of Mamura, Noida, and Rajan (single name), a resident of Sector 10, Gurugram.

“On Saturday, a man approached the Phase 3 police station and filed a complaint that a gang was demanding ₹25,000 from him after he contacted a woman for a body massage,” said station house officer (Phase 3) Dhruv Bhusan Dubey, adding that the suspects had threatened to circulate his private photos clicked secretly during the massage.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case under Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Phase 3 police station, and a team was formed to trace the suspects.

“With the help of electronic surveillance, we arrested the three suspects on Sunday. Efforts are underway to nab the woman accomplice,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

Explaining their modus operandi, the DCP said, “The suspects listed their massage parlour on a local search engine. When an interested person entered their mobile number, the suspects would call him and share photos of a woman who would supposedly provide the massage. After fixing the deal, they would ask the victim to arrange a location for the massage.”

“If the person booked the massage at his home, they would leave after providing the service. However, if someone called them to a hotel or undisclosed location, they would reach the spot with the woman and then demand money, threatening to defame the victim. In some cases, they secretly recorded massage videos to extort money,” the officer added.

The gang had been operating since last year and usually demanded small amounts, assuming that victims would not approach police, fearing social defamation. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.