Why India must reclaim its later years

We are living longer than ever before. Over the past three decades, global life expectancy has climbed from 64.6 years to 73.8 years—nearly a decade gained. This should be cause for celebration. Yet a troubling paradox has emerged: We are not living healthier. Life expectancy

A landmark study published in The Lancet Public Health (July 2026) reveals a widening gap between how long we live and how long we live well. Researchers analyzing data from 1990 to 2023 found that the "morbidity gap"—the number of years spent in chronic disease and disability—has grown from 8.8 years to 10.7 years in just three decades. More strikingly, people now spend an average of 14.5% of their lives in poor health, up from 13.6% in 1990. This is not an affliction of the very elderly alone; the data shows that disease and disability are spreading across the entire adult lifespan.

This distinction between lifespan and healthspan is critical, and it is one our health systems have largely ignored.

Lifespan is how long you live. Healthspan is how long you live well.

Lifespan measures years in existence. Healthspan measures years free from major chronic disease—years of independence, vitality, and meaningful participation in life. We have optimized for the former at the expense of the latter. We have added years to our lives, but not life to our years.

For India, this gap carries particular urgency. We are in the midst of an epidemic of preventable chronic disease. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reports that more than 101 million Indians now have diabetes, with an additional 136 million in the prediabetes category. The NFHS-VI (2023-24) found high blood sugar levels in 20.9% of men and 17.8% of women—rates climbing steadily year after year. Compounding this, a recent ICMR-led study by Dr. V. Mohan's team found that nearly 9 in 10 Indian adults have abnormal cholesterol levels, with low HDL cholesterol affecting nearly two-thirds of the population. Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and metabolic syndrome are rising sharply among Indians in their 30s, 40s, and 50s—precisely the demographic that should still be in their prime. We are seeing patients in their fifth and sixth decades presenting with conditions that were once rare before age 70. The cost, both personal and societal, is staggering.

Yet here is the hopeful part: this gap may be preventable.

A new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (2026) followed over 24,000 adults over decades, tracking their fitness levels in midlife and their health status in later years. The findings are compelling. Adults with higher cardiorespiratory fitness in their 30s, 40s, and early 50s experienced:

A 2% longer healthspan (years living free from the 11 major chronic conditions tracked)

9% fewer chronic conditions overall

Disease onset delayed by at least 1.5 years for each major condition studied The results were consistent across all demographic groups—men and women, smokers and non-smokers, overweight and normal weight individuals. The message is unambiguous: midlife fitness predicts late-life health.

This is not about living longer. It is about living better. And the window of opportunity is now, in middle age, before disease takes hold.

What makes this finding so relevant for India is that we still have this window open. Our population is younger than the West's. Our professionals, business leaders, and middle-class readers—the very people reading this—are in that critical 30-55 age range where prevention works. We have not yet crossed the point of no return. The question is whether we will seize this moment or wait until we are managing complications.

The Lancet study identified the leading drivers of poor health in our years of aging: musculoskeletal disorders (low back pain), mental health conditions (depression, anxiety), metabolic disorders, and preventable injuries. Most of these are not inevitable. They are linked to modifiable risk factors: diabetes and prediabetes, unhealthy weight, tobacco use, poor nutrition, and physical inactivity.

These are precisely the factors that midlife fitness addresses.

Yet our health systems remain trapped in a reactive model. We wait for disease to appear, then treat it with medications and specialist care. We do not invest adequately in prevention. We do not counsel patients in their 40s about the choices they are making now that will determine their health in their 70s. We treat each condition in isolation—diabetes here, hypertension there—without grasping the unified picture: that poor healthspan is the result of poor choices made decades earlier, and that good healthspan is built in midlife.

What this means for individual persons is straightforward: If you are in your 30s, 40s, or 50s, the health status of your later years is not yet written. Your fitness level now, your metabolic health now, your weight and exercise habits now—these will determine whether your 70s are spent traveling and pursuing passions or managing multiple chronic conditions. This is not fear-mongering. It is biology. The JACC study proves it.

What this means for health policy is equally clear: Our investment must shift from treatment to prevention. Our public health campaigns must focus on the 30-55 age group, not just the elderly. Our workplace wellness programs must be designed with 40-year outcomes in mind, not quarterly health metrics. We must train physicians to counsel middle-aged patients about the long-term consequences of current choices—to make prevention personal and urgent.

India stands at a crossroads. We can continue the pattern of the West: achieving longer lifespans filled with chronic disease, disability, and health care dependence. Or we can break that pattern now, in this generation, by investing in healthspan rather than lifespan alone.

Recognising this urgency, the ministry of health and family welfare has called for a nationwide People's Movement (Jan Andolan) against cancer, diabetes, obesity and lifestyle diseases. The government is right: this is not merely a medical challenge but a national imperative requiring collective action. The science backs this call. The data from The Lancet, JACC, NFHS and ICMR all point to the same conclusion—our 30s, 40s and 50s are the critical window. What we do in these years determines our quality of life in our 70s and beyond.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Rajiva Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital.