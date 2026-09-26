Rain triggers power breakdowns in Lko; round-the-clock control room activated

The UPPCL has directed officials to ensure quick restoration of electricity and maintain strict safety standards, with incessant heavy rains causing an increase in power breakdowns across the state. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Principal secretary (energy) and UPPCL chairman Ranveer Prasad on Saturday reviewed the power supply situation with officials of all distribution companies, including Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), and directed them to keep repair teams fully mobilised.

“Local faults should be rectified and supply restored in the shortest possible time,” he said, adding that consumers should also be informed about disruptions.

The power corporation said unusually heavy rainfall had increased breakdowns, with most faults reportedly caused by falling trees and branches.

According to the Lucknow control room, 716 11-kV feeders and 173 33-kV substations were reported out of service. The situation is being continuously monitored.

A 24-hour control room has been activated at Shakti Bhawan, with six superintending engineers coordinating with control rooms of distribution companies. Officials have also been asked to identify faults persisting for more than 12 hours and ensure deployment of adequate repair teams and material.

Prasad directed officials to ensure prompt disposal of complaints received on the 1912 toll-free helpline and strict compliance with electrical safety norms during restoration and maintenance work.

Meanwhile, power demand in the state fell sharply due to the rain - from around 28,000 MW before the rainfall to below 16,000 MW. The decline in demand, according to officials, has enabled the state to remain free of power cuts, with officials claiming 24-hour supply is being maintained in urban as well as rural areas. Surplus power is being sold through the power exchange.

The corporation appealed to consumers to immediately report electrical incidents and breakdowns to the control room or 1912.