Sourav Ganguly’s big call for Indian football after Brazil, Uruguay fixtures: ‘Hopefully, this continues’

The AIFF has lined up a high-profile series of international friendlies as India prepare to face three higher-ranked opponents. The fixtures are expected to attract significant attention, with India taking on Panama in Bengaluru on September 26, before facing five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6. Both matches against the South American giants will be played in Kolkata. Former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly wants Brazil to bring a star-studded squad for the India clash. (ANI)

Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly praised Brazil’s footballing pedigree and expressed hope that the five-time world champions travel to India with a strong squad. Ganguly believes playing against a team of Brazil’s calibre would give Indian footballers valuable exposure and help them improve.

"Football is a brilliant sport, and I really enjoy watching it. Brazil is one of the greatest footballing nations in the world, so I hope they come here with a very strong team. It will give our footballers valuable exposure because that’s what you need. When you play against players who are better than you, it helps you improve and become a better footballer," Ganguly told the reporters on Thursday.

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Ganguly also called for India to make such high-profile fixtures a regular feature, stressing that consistent exposure to international opposition would be important for the growth of Indian football. He pointed out that hosting teams such as Brazil and Uruguay can help create a stronger footballing environment in the country.

"It’s very good for Indian football, and it’s not just Brazil. Uruguay and Panama are also coming to Bengal to play football. Hopefully, this continues consistently because playing against such teams will give our players a lot of valuable exposure and help them develop," Ganguly added.