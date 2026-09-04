Robert Lewandowski delivers verdict on Barcelona signing Rodri: ‘He knows what the team needs’
Rodri had some fitness concerns last season, but he silenced his doubters with a world-class display at the World Cup.
Robert Lewandowski has backed former club Barcelona’s move for Rodri from Manchester City in the recently concluded transfer window. Barcelona added further quality to their midfield by landing the former Ballon d’Or winner, who was reportedly close to joining Real Madrid. However, Barcelona made a late push to hijack the deal and secured the Spanish midfielder, adding another world-class option to their squad ahead of the new season.
Rodri had some fitness concerns last season, but he silenced his doubters with a world-class display at the World Cup. The midfielder was instrumental throughout in Spain's World Cup triumph and finished as the Player of the Tournament, winning the Golden Ball after an outstanding campaign. Rodri was a vital figure for Pep Guardiola during their time together at the Etihad Stadium, leading City to the 2023 Champions League and four Premier League titles among 12 major trophies.
Lewandowski believes Rodri’s experience and versatility make him exactly the kind of player Barcelona need, highlighting the midfielder’s ability to influence the game at both ends of the pitch.
"He’s a player who knows what the team needs, how to play going forward, but also how to contribute a little more in defence," Lewandowski told Radio Marca.
"He's the kind of experienced player I think this team needs. He’s a player who has been performing at the highest level not just at the World Cup, but for many years now," he added.
Lewandowski ends his European career as a Barcelona legend
Lewandowski’s four-season spell at Barcelona saw the Polish striker establish himself as one of the club’s most reliable goal-scorers. After joining from Bayern Munich in 2022, Lewandowski delivered consistently in front of goal and remained a key figure in Barcelona’s attack. He made 193 appearances across all competitions, scoring 120 goals and providing 22 assists during his time at the club. His Barcelona chapter came to an end in July 2026 when he completed a move to MLS side Chicago Fire, bringing the curtain down on a highly productive stint in Catalonia.
Reflecting on his departure from Barcelona, Lewandowski admitted that leaving the club after four successful years was not an easy decision, but felt it was the right time for him to embrace a new challenge.
"It was a very special four years for me in Barcelona," he added. "But there comes a time when you have to try something different and take a new step, and I’m very happy now."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More