Robert Lewandowski delivers verdict on Barcelona signing Rodri: ‘He knows what the team needs’

Robert Lewandowski has backed former club Barcelona’s move for Rodri from Manchester City in the recently concluded transfer window. Barcelona added further quality to their midfield by landing the former Ballon d’Or winner, who was reportedly close to joining Real Madrid. However, Barcelona made a late push to hijack the deal and secured the Spanish midfielder, adding another world-class option to their squad ahead of the new season. Robert Lewandowski backs Barcelona’s Rodri signing. (AFP)

Rodri had some fitness concerns last season, but he silenced his doubters with a world-class display at the World Cup. The midfielder was instrumental throughout in Spain's World Cup triumph and finished as the Player of the Tournament, winning the Golden Ball after an outstanding campaign. Rodri was a vital figure for Pep Guardiola during their time together at the Etihad Stadium, leading City to the 2023 Champions League and four Premier League titles among 12 major trophies.

Lewandowski believes Rodri’s experience and versatility make him exactly the kind of player Barcelona need, highlighting the midfielder’s ability to influence the game at both ends of the pitch.

"He’s a player who knows what the team needs, how to play going forward, but also how to contribute a little more in defence," Lewandowski told Radio Marca.

"He's the kind of experienced player I think this team needs. He’s a player who has been performing at the highest level not just at the World Cup, but for many years now," he added.

Lewandowski ends his European career as a Barcelona legend Lewandowski’s four-season spell at Barcelona saw the Polish striker establish himself as one of the club’s most reliable goal-scorers. After joining from Bayern Munich in 2022, Lewandowski delivered consistently in front of goal and remained a key figure in Barcelona’s attack. He made 193 appearances across all competitions, scoring 120 goals and providing 22 assists during his time at the club. His Barcelona chapter came to an end in July 2026 when he completed a move to MLS side Chicago Fire, bringing the curtain down on a highly productive stint in Catalonia.

Reflecting on his departure from Barcelona, Lewandowski admitted that leaving the club after four successful years was not an easy decision, but felt it was the right time for him to embrace a new challenge.

"It was a very special four years for me in Barcelona," he added. "But there comes a time when you have to try something different and take a new step, and I’m very happy now."