Noida: 30-year-old held over ATM fraud

Police in Noida Phase 2 on Tuesday said they had bust a two-person racket accused of swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting users and withdrawing money from their accounts after stealing their PINs with the arrest of a 30-year-old man. According to the police, the arrest followed an investigation into complaints of unauthorised withdrawals reported in the area and CCTV analysis of ATM kiosks in that regard. The accused would approach customers, pretending to extend them help because the ATM was not functioning. Then Ameeruddin would allegedly observe the customer entering the PIN and swap the original card with a fake one. The victims would be handed back the dummy card, while the accused would later use the original card at another ATM to withdraw the money, officials said. (Representational image)

Police said the accused, identified as Ameeruddin, a resident of Chitta village under Salempur police station in Bulandshahr district, was arrested near Illahabas Chowk late Monday.

Official said 12 ATM cards from different banks, an illegal knife, and a car — a Maruti WagonR — were also recovered from his possession. His accomplice, however, has yet to be arrested.

Police said the accused targeted ATM kiosks that did not have security guards. “They would conduct recce of such locations and wait for people, particularly salaried employees, to visit ATMs,” said Avdhesh Pratap, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.

The accused would approach customers, pretending to extend them help because the ATM was not functioning. Then Ameeruddin would allegedly observe the customer entering the PIN and swap the original card with a fake one. The victims would be handed back the dummy card, while the accused would later use the original card at another ATM to withdraw the money, officials said.

Police said that the accused carried an illegal knife to threaten people, if required.

A case has been registered under sections 317(2) (punishment for cheating) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 4/25 of the Arms Act at Phase 2 police station in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police records reveal that the accused has a criminal past in Bulandshahr district. He was booked in 2022 in two cases of “preparation for dacoity” and cheating-related offences under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code at Salempur police station, and in 2023 under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

Police said further probe is on to trace his accomplice and identify more victims. “We are verifying details of the recovered ATM cards to identify affected account holders and assess the total amount withdrawn,” said the SHO.