Noida: 4 arrested over mobile theft, firearm seized

NOIDA: Four people have been arrested over mobile phones theft in Noida, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that two cell phones and one firearm were recovered from their possession. The four were arrested through electronic surveillance, manual intelligence and confidential information near Jhundpura bus stand. (Representational image)

“We made four arrests on Wednesday through electronic surveillance, manual intelligence and confidential information near Jhundpura bus stand,” the police said, adding that they were arrested from the area falling under the Noida phase 1 police station.

Police have identified the four suspects with their first names as Mohan (age 21), Vishal (age 22), Ashish (22), and Ajay (22) -- all residents of Trilokpuri, New Delhi.

To be sure, Mohan is a repeat offender and has several criminal cases registered against him in Delhi and national capital region. The three others, however, are first time offenders.

“They had stolen mobile phones. But during the arrest a country-made pistol of .315 bore and one live cartridge of .315 bore were recovered from them,” said police officers while requesting anonymity, adding that a TVS scooter was also seized from them.

“An FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 379 (robbery) has been registered, and sections 411/414 Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code and 3/25 of the Arms Act (for possessing arms) were added to it upon recovery of the firearm,” the police officers added.