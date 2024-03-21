 Noida: 4 arrested over mobile theft, firearm seized - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Noida: 4 arrested over mobile theft, firearm seized

BySaptarshi Das
Mar 22, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Mohan is a repeat offender and has several criminal cases registered against him in Delhi and NCR, the three others, however, are first timers

NOIDA: Four people have been arrested over mobile phones theft in Noida, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that two cell phones and one firearm were recovered from their possession.

The four were arrested through electronic surveillance, manual intelligence and confidential information near Jhundpura bus stand. (Representational image)
The four were arrested through electronic surveillance, manual intelligence and confidential information near Jhundpura bus stand. (Representational image)

“We made four arrests on Wednesday through electronic surveillance, manual intelligence and confidential information near Jhundpura bus stand,” the police said, adding that they were arrested from the area falling under the Noida phase 1 police station.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police have identified the four suspects with their first names as Mohan (age 21), Vishal (age 22), Ashish (22), and Ajay (22) -- all residents of Trilokpuri, New Delhi.

To be sure, Mohan is a repeat offender and has several criminal cases registered against him in Delhi and national capital region. The three others, however, are first time offenders.

“They had stolen mobile phones. But during the arrest a country-made pistol of .315 bore and one live cartridge of .315 bore were recovered from them,” said police officers while requesting anonymity, adding that a TVS scooter was also seized from them.

“An FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 379 (robbery) has been registered, and sections 411/414 Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code and 3/25 of the Arms Act (for possessing arms) were added to it upon recovery of the firearm,” the police officers added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Noida: 4 arrested over mobile theft, firearm seized
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On