Noida airport signs MoU with Haryana roadways for bus link

The Noida International Airport (NIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Roadways to ensure seamless bus connectivity between the airport and key cities in Haryana. This move aims to enhance regional connectivity and provide passengers with direct, efficient access to cities such as Palwal, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra, Chandigarh, Hisar, Narnaul, Panipat, and Ambala. The Noida International Airport is set to commence flight operations by the end of April 2025. (HT Photo)

The agreement, announced on Thursday, will come into effect once commercial operations at the airport begin, officials said. The airport, located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is strategically positioned near Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, and is expected to cater to passengers across the Delhi-NCR region.

”We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Noida International Airport, which marks a transformative step towards enhancing regional connectivity,” said an official from Haryana Roadways, aware of the development. “By connecting our road network with the growing air traffic, we aim to provide faster, more reliable travel options, further promoting tourism, economic growth, and convenience for all,” the official added.

This initiative aligns with Noida International Airport’s commitment to offering a seamless travel experience. Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, emphasised the significance of the partnership. “By ensuring convenient ground transportation to major destinations, we are connecting people to opportunities and enhancing access to key markets,” Schnellmann said. “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to boosting regional connectivity, facilitating tourism, and driving economic growth, while delivering a world-class travel experience.”

Plans for bus connectivity

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had earlier announced on January 29, 2025, that it plans to launch bus services connecting Noida International Airport with nearby districts, officials said. A dedicated committee has been set up to conduct a survey and prepare a route chart. These services will commence following government approval and are aimed at ensuring smooth transit for passengers, they added.

The Noida International Airport is set to commence flight operations by the end of April 2025. In its first phase, featuring one runway and one terminal, the airport will be equipped to handle 12 million passengers annually. Upon full completion in its fourth phase, it is projected to serve up to 70 million passengers per year, positioning itself as a major aviation hub for North India.

The airport, designated with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) code DXN, will serve as a crucial link connecting Greater Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh with national and international destinations. The concession period for Noida International Airport began on October 1, 2021, and will run for 40 years, officials said.

Additionally, the airport authorities are working closely with government agencies to ensure smooth access for private vehicles and are collaborating with partners to expand public transportation options, officials aware of the development said.