Noida: The earthwork for the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is complete and vertical construction has already started. Noida airport terminal, runway taking shape, says CEO Schnellmann

NIA chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann said commercial buildings, the main terminal and the runway are taking shape now and the site has started to look more like an airport. The airport is expected to be ready for its first flight by the end of 2024, officials added.

“We are now into the ninth month of construction with Tata Projects and the entire earthwork, levelling and excavation works are complete. There are around 2,500 workers who are fully mobilised at the site. Foundations have been laid and sub-structures are taking shape. Work is going on at top speed,” said CEO Schnellmann.

Schnellmann added that nearly a dozen buildings will come up in the next few months, which mainly include the passenger terminal, air traffic control tower, office blocks, sewage and water treatment plants and sub-stations at the site. The runway will be made with several layers of different construction materials of various densities, he said.

“The airport will have a 300x300 metre large passenger terminal, while the runway will be 4,000x45 metre long. The runway is like a pastry with several layers. The layering and compaction have started and will go on for another year through the entire length multiple times,” said Schnellmann.

According to Schnellmann, they have appointed a chief commercial officer on their board and are looking for partners for its commercial spaces, shops, hospitality and other allied services. Additionally, various airlines have shown interest and are sending queries on the routes. The CEO said NIA is in talks with several airlines and details are being discussed.

The airport will become operational in 2024 with one terminal building spread over 100,000 square metres and will have a passenger capacity of 12 million per year. The entire airport will be constructed over 5,000 hectares of land in three phases. The selected concessionaire, Zurich Airport International AG, has formed its Indian company Yamuna International Airport Private Limited with three directors on board to take care of the operations.