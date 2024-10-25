Noida allocates 75 crore for developing sports facility in Sector 123

The Noida authority said on Thursday said it will soon engage an agency for developing an international sports facility over 26 acres in Sector 123, along the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway. An estimated budget of ₹75 crore has also been approved for the ambitious project, authority officials said. A 3D view of the proposed sports complex, which is to be developed over 26 acres in Sector 123, Noida. (HT Photo)

“The budget has been approved for the international sports facility and once ready, it will be competent to host even the Commonwealth Games. The authority is likely to issue a tender inviting proposals from expert companies to engage an agency for developing this facility that will play a pivotal role in nurturing the sporting talent in villages and urban areas of the city. We have completed all formalities related to the finalisation of the tender and the work will start on the ground soon,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Lokesh M has approved the design of the multi-purpose sports facility. Earlier, the authority had wanted to develop a waste to energy plant on the land in Sector 123 but locals opposed this. They demanded that a sports facility be built on this land for village youth, who want to take up sports as a career.

“We are happy that the authority accepted our demand and has approved the budget for this project. We have demanded the sports facility because many youngsters in villages and also in sectors want to take up sports as a career but do not have the necessary facilities. Once this facility is developed, sporting talent will be groomed. Noida has huge talent in wrestling and many have won medals in national events,” said Sukhbir Yadav, a wrestling coach and president of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, a farmers’ group.

The authority had in August 2023 engaged an architectural company, Orion Architects, to draw up the design and it was later approved by the authority CEO. As per the plan, this sports facility will be developed in two phases, each having a budget of around ₹75 crore.

“Agreeing to the demands of farmers, we will develop an outdoor and indoor sports facility. We will develop a state-of-the-art facility with running tracks, wrestling arena, kabbadi stadium, badminton court, tennis court and yoga centre, among others. This facility will be able to host even the Commonwealth Games,” said Lokesh M.

The sports facility will also have adequate parking facilities for four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Residents of sectors 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122 and villages including Garhi Chowkhandi, Basi, Sarrfabad, Parthala and Sorkha located nearby will benefit from this facility, said officials.

The authority said construction will begin in the next two months, and the project will be completed in 18 months if all goes as per the plan.

“It is our demand for last many years because the sports facility will immensely benefit the young generation who want to take sports as a career. And Noida is yet to get adequate sports facilities. The authority should expedite the work on this sports facility,” said Amita Singh, a resident of Romano society in Sector 118.