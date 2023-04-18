Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
155 crore projects dedicated to public on Noida foundation day

ByVinod Rajput
Apr 18, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Noida Authority celebrated its 48th foundation day with sports, cultural activities, and the launch of new projects worth ?334 crore, including the resurfacing of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, construction of a power substation, and the installation of advanced water metre infrastructure.

The Noida Authority marked its 48th foundation day with a three-day event that included sports, cultural activities, and the launch of new projects.

Noida, India- April 17, 2023: Noida Authority organizes laser light show at Indore Stadium on the occasion of 48th Noida foundation day, in Noida, India, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) To go with Vinod’s story

The event, which took place from April 15 to 17, saw the participation of top officials and public representatives, including Member of Parliament Dr. Mahesh Sharma and MP Rajya Sabha Surendra Nagar, and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh.

The celebration kicked off with social groups participating in sports events, including cricket and other games. Brainstorming sessions were also conducted by social activists on how the city could be improved. Folk singers depicted the journey of the city from April 17, 1976, to the present day.

“We have dedicated 15 projects worth 155 crore to the public at the foundation day event, and foundation stones of 31 projects worth 179 crore were laid today on the occasion,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida Authority.

According to the officials, among the projects launched were the resurfacing of the 20-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway at a cost of 62 crore, the construction of a 132 KV power substation in Sector 63 to provide uninterrupted power supply to industries and nearby residential sectors, and the launch of the electric cycle project at 20 places.

The resurfacing of the expressway began in January 2021, with a deadline of six months, but the work could not be completed in over two years. “The work of Noida E-way resurfacing was challenging while the road was opened for the use of the commuters,” said Maheshwari.

The construction of the substation was done by the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Limited, with funding from the Noida Authority. It will reduce the overloading of 132 KV substations in Sector 62 and 66.

The Authority also spent 10 crore on installing advanced water metre infrastructure in societies and houses as part of a pilot project with a 10-year operation and maintenance period. Currently, 5,000 houses have these metre installed, officials said.

The event also saw the laying of foundation stones for several projects, including the setting up of a tertiary treatment plant at all six sewage treatment plants in Noida, which will cost 47 crore, and the upgrading of ranney wells in the city at a cost of around 30 crore to improve water supply to sectors.

Additionally, the foundation stone for the skywalk connecting the Sector 51 metro station to Sector 52 was laid. The project, which is being built at a cost of 25 crore, is expected to be completed by October this year.

Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida.

