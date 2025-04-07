Menu Explore
Noida authority collects 533.91 cr from stalled housing projects

ByVinod Rajput
Apr 07, 2025 06:10 AM IST

The policy offers interest waivers to developers whose projects were halted during the Covid-19 pandemic or due to NGT restrictions

The Noida Authority has collected 533.91 crore in dues by facilitating the registry of 3,620 flats across 27 stalled housing projects under the Uttar Pradesh government’s December 21, 2023, policy aimed at resolving long-standing real estate disputes, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said the total number of projects covered under the December 2023 policy stands at 57. Of these, dues were fully settled in six projects following interest waivers (HT Archive)
So far, registries for 2,726 of these units have been executed, enabling apartment buyers to finally secure legal ownership of their homes, according to the authority. “The Noida Authority is asking the promoters to complete the registry of the remaining flats in their housing projects. We have also asked them to encourage apartment buyers to execute the registry,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida Authority.

The policy offers interest waivers to developers whose projects were halted during the Covid-19 pandemic or due to National Green Tribunal (NGT) restrictions. Promoters must first avail themselves of the Covid-19-related interest waivers and pay off the remaining dues before becoming eligible for waivers linked to NGT-related disruptions.

“We will offer the interest waivers for NGT-related cases as per the rules,” Lokesh M added.

Of the 533.91 crore collected, 502 crore was paid in full by promoters of some projects. An additional 31.91 crore was paid partially by 24 other promoters in order to become eligible for registry permissions. The authority has further urged 14 promoters—who had paid only 25% of their total dues under the policy—to clear their remaining balances so they can obtain final registry permissions and qualify for additional interest waivers.

Officials said the total number of projects covered under the December 2023 policy stands at 57. Of these, dues were fully settled in six projects following interest waivers. Registry permissions were granted to 27 projects after promoters paid the required 25% of their dues. Another 14 projects saw partial payments towards the 25% threshold. Meanwhile, four promoters gave their consent to the policy terms but did not pay the 25% dues, and six promoters neither gave consent nor made any payments.

In its effort to expedite title transfers and address long-pending ownership disputes, the authority has also begun offering additional interest waivers to developers who make timely payments. “We are also asking the realtors to use this policy so that the issues of the homebuyers can get resolved without further delay,” said Dinesh Gupta, secretary of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI).

According to officials, homebuyers can verify if their flats are eligible for registry from the developers who will show approval documentation to them once the registry permissions are granted.

The policy was introduced to resolve thousands of stalled housing cases in Noida, where buyers have not received possession or registration of their apartments due to either pending dues or legal complications.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
