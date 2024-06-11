Noida authority dumping treated water into drains, alleges activist

NOIDA: A social activist in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that the Noida authority is dumping treated waste water into the drains instead of recycling it for irrigation purposes. The activist last week alleged that the treated water is wasted in place of getting reused, and precious ground water is being used for irrigation purposes in a misuse of the resource. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In the integrated grievances redressal system (IGRS) – the online consumer complaints registration system-- activist Amit Gupta last week alleged that the treated water is wasted in place of getting reused, and precious ground water is being used for irrigation purposes in a misuse of the resource.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

According to the Noida authority, it has issued a general direction to the water and horticulture department to use the treated wastewater for irrigation of the city’s parks, green belts along the roads and all kinds of green cover in the city.

The authority had taken the decision in 2010 to protect the groundwater, depleting rapidly in the city. The Noida authority, at its six sewage treatment plants, treats at least 260 million litre water per day.

And the authority is allowed to dump the same into the drain that finally merges into Yamuna or Hindon river. But it can dump the treated water into the drains only if it does not need the same for irrigation purposes.

“Last week, we have filed IGRS complaint and also written to the Noida authority chief executive officer and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister demanding action against the horticulture staff that uses the ground water for irrigation in the green area of the town,” said Gupta, a former president of apartment owners association of Prateek Wisteria society in Sector 77.

Senior Noida authority officials claim they do not waste the ground water for irrigation purposes due to having ample amount of treated wastewater for irrigation, he said, adding: “But on the ground, we have seen the authority’s directive is being flouted. We fail to understand why the waste water that is treated is recycled properly?”

In February, 2024 the department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, ministry of Jal Shakti had selected Noida as a “water warrior” city for its steps taken for waste water treatment and reusing the treated water for irrigation purposes.

The department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, had felicitated Noida for its water conservation efforts at the World Water Award 2023-24.

Noida became eligible for the award in two categories - the best sewage treatment plant (STP) and water reuse project of the year.

“But we see every day that the Noida authority staff is using the groundwater for irrigation in Sector 74, 75, 116 and 117 areas against its rules. The lower (ranked) staff of the authority violates these rules, causing huge loss to the ground water,” said Arun Singh, a resident of Sector 74.

The authority has eight sewage treatment plants and it currently treats 260 MLD (million litres per day) of water. Of this treated water, 70-75 MLD is utilised for various purposes such as irrigation in green belt parks, golf courses, wetlands, construction activities, firefighting, pond maintenance, and road sprinkling, contributing to the improvement of groundwater levels, officials said.

The remaining is supposed to be dumped into the drains to keep the drains and river clean, they added.

“We have strict directions to use treated wastewater for irrigation purposes. And if any staff member is using the groundwater then we will take strong action against the person involved in this job. We will direct the water and horticulture department to look into it and take appropriate action,” said chief executive officer (Noida authority) Lokesh M.