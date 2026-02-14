Noida authority issues second tender for dog feeding points

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Friday said that it had issued a second tender for setting up dog feeding zones across the city to regulate street feeding and reduce resident-animal conflicts. Dog feeding point boards are being installed at multiple locations across Phase-1 sectors. (HT PHOTO)

The action comes following the Supreme Court’s August 22 order, which directed municipal bodies to identify designated areas in every ward for street feeding of stray dogs. The feeding points have been identified in sector 47, 48, 49, 50, 91, 93, 116, 117, 122 130 and 135, among others.

SP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority, said: “The authority began a phased rollout of infrastructure to demarcate feeding zones in sector 130, 135 and 137, among other areas. As part of the current exercise, dog feeding point boards are being installed at multiple locations across Phase-1 sectors under the public health department. The work is estimated to cost about ₹1.18 crore, and is expected to be completed within 180 days of commencement.”

Singh said this is the second tender under the broader citywide project. “A similar tender was issued earlier on Friday. With the current tender, the remaining sectors will also be covered, ensuring that designated feeding points are clearly identified across the entire city,” said Singh.

The groundwork for the initiative was laid in September 2025, when the authority announced plans to develop around 1,200 designated feeding points at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore. At the time, officials had said that a citywide survey would be conducted to identify safe and suitable permanent locations. Apartment Owners’ Associations (AOAs) and Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) were to be consulted, particularly in areas with higher stray dog populations.

Officials maintain that the authority’s role is to create the necessary infrastructure — including physical demarcation and signboards — while the long-term maintenance and monitoring of the feeding points will eventually be handed over to community bodies such as AOAs and RWAs.