Noida authority lifts ban on OCs, registries in Sports City project

NOIDA Homebuyers said that realtors and the Noida authority must expedite the process for registries and approvals without further delay. (HT)

The Noida authority on Saturday, after five years, lifted a ban on the issuance of occupancy certificates, registries and sale and purchase of completed apartments in group housing projects being built under the Sports City scheme in Sector 150, along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The authority took the decision in its 221st board meeting, after the Supreme Court, on November 24, 2025, directed the Noida authority to issue conditional occupancy certificates to housing projects in Sector 150 under the “Sports City” scheme and allow registries in cases where developers have complied with building regulations.

The board meeting was chaired by Deepak Kumar, the Uttar Pradesh infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, and also chairman of the Noida authority.

“The board has resolved all the old issues related with the Sports City project, lifting the ban regarding occupancy certificate and registry. We have issued a conditional OC to one project that cleared all the dues against the housing project. The board has given the direction to the Noida authority to approve the revised master plan of the plot SC02 of the Sports City housing project, paving way for the relief to the thousands of the homebuyers,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, on Saturday after the board meeting.

“The authority committee will study and approve the master plan to implement the Supreme Court directions,” he added.

The ruling has brought relief to thousands of homebuyers awaiting possession and registry in ready luxury housing projects in Sector 150 since 2021, when the authority had imposed a ban, citing a lack of development of sporting facilities by the developers involved in the project.

Homebuyers said that realtors and the Noida authority must expedite the process for registries and approvals without further delay.

“We have been waiting for the registries of our apartments for the past five years. We would like to thank the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida authority for this much-needed relief because it will pave the way for possession of the ready flats. We thank all the stakeholders, including the Noida authority, Supreme Court and the UP government, for resolving this litigation that put us in distress,” said Aayush Singh, an apartment owner.

On November 24, 2025, a two-judge bench of justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma accepted a comprehensive resolution plan submitted by Noida in the Sector 150 Sports City project, resolving the five-year-long dispute that affected the interests of the thousands of homebuyers in dozens of group housing projects being developed by Tata Projects, Godrej properties, Prestige Group, County Group, Lotus Greens and Eldeco, among others, said officials.

These housing projects have been involved in long litigation due to the dispute between the Noida authority and realtors, given that it has an investment of around ₹50,000 crore from all stakeholders, according to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI).

“As the Noida authority has approved the revised master plan and lifted all bans imposed in 2021, the move will benefit around 40,000 apartment owners, who await for the possession and registry. The board’s decision will boost the economy as it will allow pending registries. The registry execution will not only bring revenue to the government but bring happiness to the thousands of families, who were in distress. The Sports City revival will impact Noida’s real estate market in a positive manner,” said Dinesh Gupta, president of Western UP Chapter of CREDAI.

In January 2021, the Noida authority banned multiple approvals, including the issuance of occupancy certificates and flat registrations, on the grounds that the developers were yet to build the sports facilities.

“The Noida authority will allow registry, OC, map approval and other permissions as and when each developer will pay their dues and comply with the directions made by the Supreme Court,” said Lokesh M.

The resolution plan, submitted by Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd (LGCPL), was considered and accepted by the authority on November 24, 2025, but with certain conditions, including a road map for lifting the ban imposed in January 2021.

This was aimed at facilitating the revival of the project, authority officials said on Saturday. The resolution further records an undertaking by LGCPL to complete all sports facilities within three years and other infrastructure within five years from the date of approval of the revised master plan.

It has been granted extra time, subject to payment of extension charges for the extended period, after the ban is lifted on the completion of the project. It has submitted (in the resolution plan) an undertaking to complete all sports facilities within three years and other infrastructure within five years from the date of approval of the revised master plan. It has also been granted a “zero period” benefit, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, from March 1, 2020, to March 31, 2022 and for the period of the ban with effect from January 18, 2021, till the revalidation of the revised master plan, for the recalculation of dues.

“We have full trust in the Supreme Court, the UP government and the Noida authority that has resolved all issues. We are committed to developing world-class sports facilities and quality apartments for the consumers. We will comply with the SC directions and also honour to the terms of the Noida authority in delivering the project,” a spokesperson for Lotus Greens said.