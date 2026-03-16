Noida authority’ s new admin office set to be inaugurated in April

Noida: The Noida authority’s main administrative building constructed in Sector 96 is ready for use and set to be inaugurated next month, officials said on Sunday. Notably, the Sector 6-located administrative office in Sector 6 is relatively small and lacks parking space. Visitors often park their cars and motorbikes on the roadside, causing congestion in the area, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

The office is aimed to offer better services to general public as all departments of the Authority will function from a single building unlike earlier. Located on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, the office will offer better connectivity from different sectors and neighbouring areas, said officials.

“We have completed the construction and finishing work of this new building… We aim that the building opens next month and the office starts shifting so that the departments will shift to the new office. The authority aims to provide better services and have better engagement with the people who would visit it for the work,” said SP Singh, general manager of Noida authority.

Initially planned as two towers with 18 and nine floors, the project design was later revised. The current plan includes two towers of four and eight floors on a six-acre plot. The revised project cost has been reduced to ₹390 crore from the initial estimate of ₹478 crore, said officials.

Currently, offices of various departments and work circles of the Authority operate from multiple sectors.

NP Singh, president of Gautam Budh Nagar district development residents welfare association, said, “People from all walks of life have to visit the Noida authority for property related and civic issues from various sectors and villages. However, the authority’s main office is currently in Sector 6, the horticulture department in Sector 39 and Jal department functions from Sector 5. Once the new office starts functioning, it will immensely help people.”

Notably, the Sector 6-located administrative office in Sector 6 is relatively small and lacks parking space. Visitors often park their cars and motorbikes on the roadside, causing congestion in the area, said officials.

Construction of the office commenced on January 5, 2016, with the initial completion deadline set for January 2, 2019. However, the project was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and contractor-related issues, they added.

After the original contractor failed to complete the work, a new contractor was awarded the remaining civil works in 2022.

During the delay, the Authority also ordered a structural safety audit by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. In its report submitted in December 2024, the Institute flagged weaknesses in structural elements such as walls, beams and pillars and recommended remedial measures.

Officials said the suggested changes have since been incorporated.