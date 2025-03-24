Noida authority to hold its board meeting on March 28

NOIDA: The Noida authority is all set to convene its board meeting that will be presided over by Noida chairman and also Uttar Pradesh government’s chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, on March 28 for taking key development related decisions. The authority has started finalising the agendas to be discussed during the meeting and for approval of the same for a smooth execution of developmental works. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority has started finalising the agendas to be discussed during the meeting and for approval of the same for a smooth execution of developmental works, officials said on Sunday.

Set up under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Act-1976, the authority takes all the crucial policy related decisions in its board that involves members from the state government, Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, all three industrial bodies - Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

These officials deliberate and decide upon the agendas proposed by the different departments of the Noida authority. Subsequently, the authority implements the decisions, said officials.

This meeting also holds high importance since it is likely to approve its annual budget for financial year (FY) 2025-26.

All departments including land, horticulture, commercial, group housing, water works and finance among others have been directed to prepare the agendas to be tabled, discussed and finalised for the FY.

“Since this is an annual board meeting, Noida authority will discuss and finalise the annual budget for each department. All the departments are in the final stages of preparing their respective agendas. These may be finalised by Monday so that these can be tabled in the board meeting on March 28,” said Noida authority’s additional chief executive officer Satish Pal.

On Saturday, the authority’s another additional chief executive officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri took a meeting in Sector 6 office about the board meeting’s agendas.

Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M may review and finalise the agendas on Monday, said officials.

Noida authority officials said that the annual budget of 2025-26 FY can be around ₹9,000 crore against ₹7,700 crore approved in 2024-25, said officials. However, the final decision about the budget will be taken only at the board meeting.

The authority is likely to discuss and approve the brochure’s terms and conditions of the plot schemes to be launched by the commercial and industrial departments.

The authority is planning to come up with the plot schemes for these two departments for those, who want to buy land to set up industrial units, and also for those, who are looking for the commercial usage land in Noida, said officials.

These schemes will be launched only after the brochure, that contains the terms and conditions about these schemes, will be approved by the board, said officials.

The board will finalise the budget allocation for the developmental work including maintenance or construction of roads, sewer line, drainage network, water supply, parks, new industrial sections’ development and village development too.

Besides, the authority is also likely to discuss and approve an increase in the allotment rates for the residential, group housing, IT, institutional, industry and other departments in view of the rise in the property rates in the city, said officials.