Noida: Awareness workshop for flat owners before razing of twin towers

Demolition contractor Edifice Engineering will organise an awareness workshop for Supertech Emerald Court apartment owners to inform them about the precautions they must take during the razing of the twin residential towers in accordance with the Supreme Court orders, officials said Thursday.

Utkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering, said that while the workshop was essential, its date was yet to be decided.

“The workshop will help the apartment owners understand the details of demolition. The workshop will also explain how the demolition will take place so that it does not harm the neighbouring towers,” said UB Teotia, a petitioner and president of the Emerald Court apartment owners’ association.

On February 7, 2022, a bench of Justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant directed that realtor Supertech Limited and Edifice Engineering implement the Supreme Court court’s August 31, 2021 order to demolish two 40-storey buildings in Supertech Emerald Court society, constructed in violation of building bylaws, without further hold-up.

The Noida authority, Edifice Engineering and other stakeholders will demolish the buildings on May 22.

“We have deployed 100 workers with two drilling machines to demolish some of the walls, and brought in vehicles to clear the debris. We will call more workers every day depending on the requirement. Workers will continue removing debris and tear down the walls before the main blast takes place on May 22,” said Mehta.

“We will request apartment owners to vacate their units for five or six hours during demolition on May 22,” added Mehta.

The Emerald Court condominium comprises 15 11-storey towers that were built in the first phase of the project. Around 650 families live in these 15 towers, officials said. The second phase of the project comprises two under-construction 40-storey towers--Apex and Ceyane--which are to be demolished.