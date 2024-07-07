Noida: Bhangel health centre officials point out poor food at canteen

The health department officials and patients of the community health centre (CHC) at Bhangel in Sector 110, Noida, on Saturday raised several allegations against the canteen operator that included offering poor quality food, not providing meals as prescribed for patients and sometimes not giving anything to eat, officials aware of the matter said. The health centre is located on the premises of the 30-bed maternity and child hospital and the canteen caters to both the facilities. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

However, the facility, Prerna Canteen, which provides meals to patients under the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) scheme, denied the allegations levelled against it.

To be sure, the health centre is located on the premises of the 30-bed maternity and child hospital and the canteen caters to both the facilities.

The authorities of the health centre have urged the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration to take cognizance of the matter and initiate disciplinary action against the canteen operator, Poonam Chauhan. The canteen was assigned the contract of serving food at the health centre by the administration in July last year, said health department officials.

“We came here on Friday night. Since then, no meal has been provided to us at the health centre,” said Anwari (who goes by single name), a resident of Jalpura in Greater Noida, who was at the facility as her daughter-in-law delivered a baby.

Another Greater Noida resident, Muntajeeb (who also goes by single name), said, “My wife is admitted here since 6am and we have not been provided a single meal till late in the day. It is very difficult to go out to get food as there is no one to look after my wife.”

On Saturday, four patients were undergoing treatment at the health centre, said officials.

Dr Yatendra Singh, medical superintendent, Bhangel CHC, said, “The canteen was assigned the duty of preparing and providing food for patients at the health centre here in July last year. Initially, the operator offered proper service, but only for a couple of months. The quality of food then began to deteriorate. The food was of poor quality, or not as prescribed for patients, or sometimes no food was served at all.”

“Several hospital staff and patients complained that on some days, food was provided during the day, and not in the nights,” he added.

He said that a team comprising staff members was formed, and was assigned the duty of ensuring that the patients were served food properly, but to no avail.

“Recently, the issue was raised with the operator, who refused to pay any heed. When warned that the matter will be reported to senior officials, the operator stopped providing food and began to threaten instead,” Singh added.

The health centre authorities have also written to the district magistrate, chief development officer and other administrative officials, urging them to take cognizance of the matter and initiate a disciplinary action against the canteen operator.

“A probe into the case has been ordered and the block development officer has been assigned to investigate the matter,” said Janardan Singh, CDO, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“It has come to the fore that there have been several irregularities on part of the canteen operator at the CHC Bhangel. Serving poor quality food to patients is a matter of concern and should be looked into,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, GB Nagar.

Meanwhile canteen contractor Chauhan said, “I have been providing food to patients of both the maternity ward as well as OPD. However, there has been an issue with power supply at the canteen. I have written about this to the district magistrate and about the false allegations that are being raised against us,” she said.

When HT visited the canteen on Saturday, it was shut.

Currently, the district has six community health centres at Bisrakh, Dadri, Badalpur, Kasna Dadha, Jewar and Bhangel.