Noida: Bike-taxi operator held for molesting rider in Sector 80

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a bike-taxi driver in Noida’s Sector 80 on Saturday morning, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Anuj Sehra, 40, a resident of Geeta Colony in Delhi, was arrested after authorities scanned CCTV footage from the area, they added. During the ride, the woman alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately on the moving vehicle, police said. (File Photo)

Police said the woman, a chef by profession, resides with her family in Ghaziabad. In her complaint, she added that she booked a bike-taxi ride through an online service to travel from Ghaziabad to Sector 80.

According to the police, the suspect picked her up on his Honda Activa scooter. During the ride, the woman alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately on the moving vehicle. When she protested, he allegedly misbehaved with her.

The woman terminated the trip upon reaching Sector 80 and alerted her family members about the incident. Subsequently, she approached the Phase 2 police station in Noida along with her family to file a complaint.

“A case under Section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Saturday night, and the suspect, Sehra, was arrested from Noida after scanning CCTV cameras. Further investigation is underway,” said Vindyachal Tiwari, station house officer (SHO) of the Phase 2 police station.