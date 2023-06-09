Man dies by suicide at Noida's Blue Line metro station

An unidentified person died allegedly after he jumped in front of a metro train here on Friday, police said. The deceased appeared to have been around 35 years of age and is yet to identified.(HT_PRINT)

The incident took place at the Sector 52 station here on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's corridor, a police official said.

"The incident was reported in the morning after which officials of the local Sector 49 police station rushed to the spot," the official said.

"The deceased appeared to have been around 35 years of age. Efforts are on to ascertain his identity," the official added.

The body is being sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter, the police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)