Noida CEO takes action against staff for shoddy work

NOIDA: The Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Krishna Karunesh on Tuesday inspected several sectors and ordered action against sanitation staff and contractors over ‘shoddy’ work. The CEO removed six sanitation workers and withheld salary of some staffers not working properly. The inspection covered sanitation work, drains, roads, civic maintenance and encroachments. (HT Archive)

The CEO removed six sanitation workers and withheld salary of some staffers not working properly. The inspection covered sanitation work, drains, roads, civic maintenance and encroachments.

“We have directed officials to conduct a survey of all barat ghars in Noida and undertake renovation wherever required,” said Krunesh in a press statement.

The CEO and his team removed sanitation workers, Rahul (single name) and Soni (single name) and health supervisor Shriprakash Mishra responsible for a heap of garbage found near plot number E-9 , Sector 8.

In Sector 57, garbage was found near house number C-4 and debris between C-60 and C-63, following which sanitation worker Azad was removed from duty. The salary of junior engineer Harendra Malik was also withheld for 10 days.

Officials found garbage, dry leaves and branches scattered across central verge and internal roads in Sector 63, while a drain was clogged with waste. Following the inspection, sanitation worker Dharmveer and supervisor Akash were removed from duty. A warning was issued to the manager concerned and a notice was served to the contractor on possible blacklisting.

Door-to-door garbage collection work was also found to be unsatisfactory. The CEO directed officials to impose a penalty of ₹5 lakh on the agency responsible for the work, M/s AG Enviro Infra Project Pvt Ltd. This agency had been hired by the authority to collect waste and treat the same in the city.

Officials also reported damaged drains at several locations and were directed to carry out repairs. In Sector 11 near the H-block market, directions were issued to install precast slabs over drains. In Sector 55, garbage was found lying in the open and immediate cleaning was ordered.

In Sector 62, officials were directed to clear leaves and horticulture on the road. A service road was also found closed and dirty, prompting instructions to clean it regularly.

Encroachments on authority land were reported near Hanuman temple in Baraula village.

Residents alleged that the garbage kept lying unattended in several parts of the city.

“Stray cattle keep eating waste dumped at many sites in sector 76, 77 and 79, including Sorkha, which poses risk to the commuters. We hope the authority will ensure that waste is not dumped on undesignated points,” said Kushi Chauhan, a resident of Sector 79.