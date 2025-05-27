Noida cop shot dead in Ghaziabad during raid to arrest a thief

A 28-year-old police constable from Gautam Budh Nagar was shot dead late Sunday night during a raid by a seven-member police team in Ghaziabad’s Nahal village to arrest a suspect in a case of theft of car parts, officials said on Monday. Constable Saurabh Kumar. (HT Photo)

Gautam Budh Nagar police, in their first information report (FIR), stated that their team was “surrounded” by a mob late that opened “indiscriminate fire” on them at around 11pm on Sunday as they were taking the accused into custody.

Hours later on Monday evening, Ghaziabad police arrested two suspects after a brief encounter in connection with Sunday night’s attack. By late Monday night, two more suspects, Nahal residents Abdul Khaliq and Mushahid, were apprehended, police said.

In Sunday night’s incident, constable Saurabh Kumar, posted with Phase 3 police station in Noida, sustained a gunshot wound to the head during the operation. He was rushed to a hospital in Ghaziabad by his team but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar police, a seven-member police team had gone to Nahal to arrest 29-year-old Qadir, wanted for allegedly stealing a music system and engine control module from a parked car around 20 days ago. A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 303(2) for theft was registered in the matter on May 21.

According to the FIR in the attack case, filed by the GB Nagar police at Masuri police station in Ghaziabad, the team, comprising three sub-inspectors and four constables, located Qadir around 100-200 metres from his house in Nahal. As they moved to arrest him, a crowd gathered. Qadir then alerted his accomplices, including his brother, who began shouting that the police were taking him away, the FIR alleged.

“The mob surrounded us and began shouting that we were policemen and should be buried. They opened indiscriminate fire. As we made Qadir sit in the police vehicle, his brother and others started firing,” the FIR stated.

Constable Saurabh was struck in the head by a bullet. Another constable, Sonit, was injured after falling from a bike. “While evacuating the injured, the mob again attacked the police vehicle with stones and opened more fire. They kept shouting, ‘Kill them,’” the FIR stated.

The team managed to flee with the arrested suspect and rushed Saurabh to the hospital.

The incident occurred within the Masuri police station limits of Ghaziabad, around 3 km from National Highway 9. Ghaziabad police said they were informed of the raid only after the shooting took place. “We received a call from Noida police about the firing incident and that one of their constables had been shot. They arrested Qadir and handed him over to the Ghaziabad police,” said DCP (Rural), Ghaziabad, Surendra Nath Tiwary.

An FIR was subsequently registered at Masuri police station under multiple sections of the BNS, including murder, attempt to murder, rioting, assault on a public servant, and criminal conspiracy, along with provisions of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act. Qadir, his brother, and unidentified others have been named as accused.

The same evening, two residents of Nahal village — Nanhu Iliyas (40) and Abdul Salam (25) — were arrested during a police crackdown in the nearby jungle area. Both sustained bullet injuries to the legs in retaliatory firing, officials said. Two country-made .315 bore pistols, two spent cartridges, two live rounds, and a motorcycle were recovered from them.

To be sure, Ghaziabad police said they were informed about the presence of the GB Nagar police team in their jurisdiction only after the shooting had occurred, around half an hour after the raid by GB Nagar police. “We came to know about the incident only around 11.30pm on Sunday. Prima facie, Ghaziabad Police were not informed about the raid planned and executed by the Gautam Budh Nagar police team. However, we will get this verified,” said DCP Tiwary said.

Ghaziabad police also said on Monday evening that only a single empty cartridge was recovered from the site where Saurabh was shot, and it has been sent for forensic examination.

“We haven’t found evidence of multiple rounds being fired. The autopsy confirmed the constable suffered a bullet wound to the head, with entry and exit wounds,” said DCP Tiwary, while declining to comment on the caliber of the bullet which hit constable Saurabh.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage and trying to identify others involved in the attack. Qadir has a history sheet at Masuri police station with around 20 criminal cases for robbery and theft,” he added.

Meanwhile, several videos circulated after the incident appear to show the aftermath of the incident. One clip showed a man in civilian clothes lying motionless around what appeared to be blood on the road, while another, shot from a rooftop, captured unidentified men rushing an injured man into an autorickshaw. Women in the video can be heard saying “someone had been shot” and that some people had fled the scene. The authenticity of the videos could not be independently verified.

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Lakshmi Singh announced a personal contribution of ₹1 lakh to Saurabh’s family and said officers and staff will donate a day’s salary. Officials estimate the total amount may reach ₹75 lakh.

“Saurabh was the only one who suffered a gunshot injury. The second constable was hurt after falling off his bike. Our team was targeted with multiple rounds of fire and stone pelting. The case is being investigated by the Ghaziabad police,” said Rajiv Narayan Mishra, additional CP (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar.