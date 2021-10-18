Noida falls short of target in mega vaccination drive

Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday vaccinated only 18,450 people against its target of 30,000 during the mega vaccination drive against Covid-19. However, health officials said that falling short of target is “not a cause of worry”.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the district has achieved more than 100% first dose coverage among its population. “The district has an estimated population of 1.589 million who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccine, and we have already vaccinated 1.76 million people with the first dose. However, there is still a floating population in the district which is turning up to get first dose vaccine. Monday’s vaccination figures are satisfactory and not a cause of worry,” said Dr Tyagi.

Of 18,450 doses administered on Monday, 10,655 people got their first dose while 7,795 got their second dose, the officials said.

Dr Tyagi also said that October so far has seen more number of second dose beneficiaries than the first.

“Since October 1, the number of beneficiaries for first dose has been lesser than those for second dose by almost 50% on a daily basis. In October so far, over 50,000 people have got the first jab while over 95,000 received the second dose,” he said.

As many as 107 Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) carried out the vaccinations on Monday, of which 46 CVCs were in Bisrakh block, 18 each in Dankaur and Jewar blocks, and 25 in Dadri.

“Of these, 30 CVCs are regular ones that run on a daily basis, while the rest were created in community halls, schools and government offices across the district,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the Co-WIN portal, Gautam Budh Nagar has administered a total of 2,653,862 jabs, of which 1,760,075 are first doses and 893,787 are second doses.

Meanwhile, the district health department is also continuing to focus on administering first dose vaccines among 45+ age group. “In a survey conducted in September, there were over 50,000 people from 45+ age group who were yet to get their first jab. With special CVCs for the target group and mobilisation by local health workers, we have managed to get most of them vaccinated. Now, only about 12,000 people from this age group are left without their first dose,” said Dr Tyagi.