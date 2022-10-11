Noida, G Noida, Yeida finalise guidelines for structural audit of buildings

GREATER NOIDA: The Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities have readied the draft of the guidelines for the structural audit of buildings in the three urban areas.

The building structure audit draft guidelines will be discussed and finalised in the upcoming board meeting of Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway authorities.

“With the draft of the guidelines being prepared, we will discuss the same in the upcoming board meeting for approval before we implement the same for safety purposes,” said Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities.

The guidelines have defined the role of the authorities, developers, apartment owners’ associations and other stakeholders for the buildings. Before forming the guidelines, the authorities have also discussed the provisions with the apartment owners’ associations on September 30 in Noida.

“We have suggested that for buildings that are less than 10 years old, the developer should be responsible to conduct a structural audit and take measures to strengthen the structures for safety purposes. If the buildings are more than 10 years old, then the apartment owners’ association will be responsible for their maintenance and structural audit,” said PS Jain, president, Confederation of NCR Residents’ Welfare Association (Conwra), an umbrella body of associations.

There are at least 1200 high-rise buildings having at least four floors in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

A committee consisting of additional chief executive officers from the three authorities formulated the guidelines along with experts.

“We will implement the guidelines once they are approved in the board meeting and by the state government subsequently,” said Arun Vir Singh, Yeida CEO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON