Noida gets ‘sangam’ water as fire tender carry 31k L from Prayagraj

Residents of Noida who could not visit Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh are receiving the holy Sangam water as part of an initiative led by the Uttar Pradesh government. Fire tenders from Gautam Budh Nagar, which were deployed for a month-long duty at the Mahakumbh, have begun transporting a total of 31,000 litres of sacred water over a distance of more than 665 kilometres, officials confirmed on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The first batch of 10,000 litres of Sangam water reached Noida’s Sector 52 on Monday. The Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA) facilitated its distribution to devotees. “A fire tender carrying 10,000 litres of holy water reached the FONRWA office in Sector 52. Hundreds of residents approached our office to collect the water. The facility will be available for all without any charges,” said KK Jain, Secretary General of FONRWA.

Large drums have been arranged by the RWA to store and distribute the Ganga water across different residential sectors in Noida, officials said.

The initiative follows Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to ensure that Sangam water reaches all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire officer (CFO), Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, confirmed that five fire tenders were deployed to the Mahakumbh and are currently engaged in transporting the sacred water. “The first fire tender arrived in Noida on Monday, and the remaining will reach within the next two to three days,” said CFO Chaubey.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, member of parliament from Gautam Budh Nagar, attended the rituals conducted before the water distribution, along with senior police officers and the chief fire officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Noida, Ram Badan Singh, confirmed that the distribution process will continue in phases. “On Monday, the water was distributed in Noida. In the next two phases, we will choose a location in Central Noida and Greater Noida to benefit all the residents of the district. The location is being finalised and will soon be announced on social media,” Singh said.