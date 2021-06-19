Noida: GIMS director’s fake email IDs created, FIR lodged

Noida: A case has been registered against unknown persons for allegedly making two fake email IDs of director of the Greater Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and demanding money from the staff.

According to police, Dr Rakesh Gupta, GIMS director, had filed a complaint with the cyber cell in February which investigated the matter and then directed the Kasna police station to register a case on Thursday.

Gupta said that in February some staff of GIMS received unscrupulous emails. “The suspects impersonated themselves as GIMS’s director and demanded money from the staff using two fake IDs – director4891@gmail.com, and director2090@gmail.com. Two staffers were cheated by the suspects as they transferred ₹20,000 each to the suspects’ bank account without realising the fraud,” he said.

Later, some other staff called the director to discuss if he had sent the email. “This was the time we realised the fraud and filed a complaint with police,” Gupta said.

Police officials said that the staff were allegedly cheated on pretext of offering them some gift vouchers.

Sudhir Kumar, SHO of Kasna police station, said that the cyber cell investigated the matter and then a case was registered on Thursday against unknown persons under Section 66 of IT Act. “We will soon arrest the suspects involved in the crime,” he said.