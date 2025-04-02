Menu Explore
Noida, Gr Noida approve 30 cr each for firefighting equipment

ByVinod Rajput
Apr 02, 2025 10:32 PM IST

The Noida authority allocates ₹30 crore for firefighting equipment, plans workshops on fire safety, and surveys areas for compliance amid rising fire incidents.

The Noida authority on Wednesday said that it has sought a status report on the fire at the commercial complex in Sector 18, and also approved a fund of 30 crore to procure firefighting equipment for the city.

Noida, Gr Noida approve 30 cr each for firefighting equipment

The Noida authority has also decided to organise workshops to sensitise staff, the fire department and others about safety precautions. The authority will organize workshops for its officials — from junior engineers to senior managers — to raise awareness about fire safety and emergency response.

Following the workshop, officials will survey their respective areas to ensure fire safety measures are in place. The authority will issue notices to commercial and residential establishments found violating safety norms.

“With rising temperatures, fire incidents are increasing. To address this issue, the Noida authority is improving the fire department’s capacity and to ensure safety we have instructed the department to upgrade its systems, and the budget will soon be approved by the board,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Officials said that a meeting was held with department heads, directing them to procure high-tech firefighting equipment from the allocated budget.

“We will organise a workshop at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra and provide training on fire prevention and emergency management, with fire safety officers and officials leading the sessions,” said Lokesh M.

“With rapid expansion in industrial, residential, and commercial sectors, officials emphasised that modern firefighting infrastructure is crucial to ensuring public safety,” said Sanjay Kumar Khatri, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Robotic firefighting system in Greater Noida

On Tuesday, the Greater Noida authority approved a 30 crore fund to arrange adequate firefighting equipment.

The budget will be used to acquire advanced firefighting equipment, including a 2 crore robotic fire system designed to handle blazes in hard-to-reach areas.

Also, three foam tenders worth 8 crore will be procured for industrial fire suppression. Four high-rise firefighting vehicles will also be added to the fleet to improve response capabilities.

