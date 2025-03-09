Noida has become a city of opportunities for youth: Yogi Adityanath

NOIDA/Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Noida has made a name on the global front with the opening up of IT firms and data centre projects in the city, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reshaping the state’s economic and industrial landscape. Talking of the emergence of Noida and Greater Noida as a major hub of electronics products manufacturing, Adityanath said the integration of technology and artificial intelligence in governance has helped eliminate corruption and improve transparency. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The CM made the remarks while laying the foundation stone for a number of projects in Gautam Budh Nagar district, including that for US tech firm Microsoft’s new research and development facility in Noida Sector 145. He also inaugurated a number of ventures in Noida and Greater Noida, including two projects in Sector 132 — a Sify data centre and an MAQ artificial intelligence centre.

“Noida has made a name on the global front with the opening up of IT firms and Data centre projects as it has not only created thousands of jobs but also business opportunities. Today Noida alone makes at least 70% of the mobiles in the country, creating history by becoming the city of opportunities for the youth,” he said.

“The Noida centre of Microsoft will be the company’s largest research and development facility in India, further solidifying the city’s role in the country’s growing technology landscape. This new hub is expected to boost India’s technical ecosystem, contribute to advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a digitally empowered nation,” he said.

To be sure, Noida already is home to a Microsoft office, and the addition of this 15-acre centre will further expand the company’s presence in the region.

Hailing UP’s progress over the past few years, the CM said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has successfully reshaped UP’s economic and industrial landscape. With the largest population share in the country, UP is now progressing rapidly, driven by the PM’s reform, perform, and transform vision. The government has been actively facilitating businesses through initiatives like the Ease of Doing Business framework and the Nivesh Mitra portal.”

The chief minister also inaugurated the new buildings of Sify and MAQ in Sector 132. He said the projects have opened new avenues for the youth to make a career, and has also opened investment opportunities for businesses from the domestic and global markets.

Talking of the emergence of Noida and Greater Noida as a major hub of electronics products manufacturing, Adityanath said the integration of technology and artificial intelligence in governance has helped eliminate corruption and improve transparency.

“In line with this digital transformation, the state government has distributed smartphones and tablets to 20 million students under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana to enhance digital access and learning,” he said.

Adityanath on Saturday also inaugurated Sharda Care–Healthcity, a 600+ bed super-specialty hospital in Greater Noida. “The facility is a testament to Uttar Pradesh’s rapid progress in healthcare… Our vision is to make UP a global destination for medical excellence… I am confident that this hospital will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between high-end medical facilities and affordable healthcare, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s position as a healthcare leader,” he said.

Unveiling a statue of Maharana Pratap at Dadri’s NTPC campus, Adityanath said India’s “rashtra nayak” (national leaders) are Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji — not Mughal emperors Akbar and Aurangzeb.

“Maharana Pratap and Shivaji laid down their life for the motherland,” he said, adding that the two leaders need to be respected for their devotion and sacrifice.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering of people from the nearby Satha-Chaurasi village belt, where Rajputs are a dominant community.

Hailing the successful conclusion of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he appreciated the law-and-order situation in the state.

“Artificial intelligence played a crucial role in managing the massive event efficiently, in businesses and our daily life. We are committed to provide adequate training to youth so that they can get trained in AI and manufacturing to make their career,” he said.

“This (UP) is a blessed land, which is why Lords Ram and Krishna were born here,” he added.

The CM announced that a government degree college, a vocational institute, and a 100-bed hospital will come up in this belt.

“Those who want to work in the film industry should get ready, as the largest film city is on the way to be built near the (upcoming Jewar) airport. Also, we express our gratitude and respect to all mothers and sisters on the occasion of International Women’s Day and we want them to become self-reliant by education and training,” he said.