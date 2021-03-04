Noida has potential to be robotics capital of India: Amitabh Kant
NOIDA: Noida will soon emerge as the “robotics capital of India,” said Amitabh Kant, the chief executive officer of the Niti Aayog, said in the city on Wednesday.
Kant, in town to inaugurate a robot manufacturing unit of Addverb Technologies in Sector 156, said that the country has reserved a berth for itself in the “sunrise sector” – sectors where innovation plays the most important role, like electronics, software and hardware technological solution.
“It is really the best manifestation of the Make in India push that the country has an almost 75% share in export in the sunrise sector. Being a blend of software and hardware technologies, the field of robotics has a lot of potential to streamline processes across industries, right from retail to healthcare, from warehouse to supply chain. Having immense entrepreneurial potential and being adjacent to the national Capital, Noida may become the robotics’ capital of India,” he said.
The 2.5-acre bot-valley inaugurated has a capacity to manufacture more than 50,000 robots per year of varied types and is equipped with the best-in-class machines. The company will use robots to manufacture robots, it said.
Kant further said that technical advance is the need of an evolving world. “As technology is ever-evolving, there is always room for existing mechanics being replaced by newer tech. Time has come to focus on sectors such as robotics, drones, 5G, battery storage, solar manufacturing, satellites and genome sequencing, and to explore the huge latent potential in it,” Kant said.
Emphasizing on the need to ensure quality Make in India products for the world, the Niti Aayog CEO said that quality control is the most important factor to compete with global commercial giants. “Indian entrepreneurs must never forget that Make in India is a ‘zero effect, zero defect’ product for the world. Robotics is a field of opportunities and it will always witness newer technological breakthroughs. It holds huge potential in streamlining the processes across industries right from retail to healthcare and from warehousing to supply chains. Being benchmark to global standards and the epitome of Atmanirbhar Bharat, I am sure that such projects will give a major push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of Make in India,” he said.
