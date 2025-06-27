Noida hospital duped of 9cr over health scheme, 2 held

Noida: Two men, including a former employee of a Noida, Sector 12 private hospital, were arrested by Cybercrime Branch police for allegedly duping the hospital of ₹9 crore after diverting health scheme payments of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in last two years, officers said Thursday adding that more arrests are yet possible. During the investigation it came to light when Kumar joined Sector 12 hospital, his former colleagues advised him to divert the MCD payments (meant for Sector 12 hospital) to different bank accounts. (HT Photos)

The private hospital is enrolled to provide cashless health facilities to MCD employees, enabling them to get medical attention at these hospitals without paying upfront, as the hospital will bill the MCD directly.

Police identified the suspects as Vaibhav Kumar, 42, and Ankur Tyagi, 38, both residents of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, said police.

On June 22, Govind Sharma, a representative of the Sector 12 hospital filed a complaint with the Cybercrime Branch police alleging that “Vaibhav Kumar, a former senior recovery manager, allegedly changed the registered bank account number of Sector 12 hospital with the MCD and diverted ₹74,90,866 into different bank account”.

Police said on May 5, 2025, when Sharma went to check payment of ₹74.90 lakh, he was informed by the MCD that the payment was already done. After cross-verifying with the bank, when he approached MCD again and informed that no amount was credited (into their hospital), it was revealed that MCD’s payment was made to a different bank.

“Upon checking, Sharma learned that MCD had received an official mail from Kumar to change the bank account numbers, citing that the previous account was not functional due to technical error. The money was transferred into three new bank accounts,” said Cybercrime Branch SHO Ranjeet Singh.

A case of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and tampering of electronic documents of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act was registered against Vaibhav and teams were formed to probe the fraud.

Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of Cybercrime Branch, said, “During the investigation it came to light that Kumar was earlier employed at a private hospital in Karkardooma, where he came in contact with Tyagi, a partner at a hospital, and a man identified as Vijay. When Kumar joined Sector 12 hospital, they advised him to divert the MCD payments (meant for Sector 12 hospital) to different bank accounts.”

“The bills which were later cleared by the MCD in bulk were being misappropriated in the last three years. As of now, ₹77,330 are recovered while efforts are underway to recover more money,” said ADCP Singh adding that the involvement of all employees linked to the transferring and receiving money of the hospital is being scanned and more investigation is underway.