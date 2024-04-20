Noida International Airport conducts its first calibration flight test

The Noida International Airport on Thursday conducted its inaugural “Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) calibration flight” to assess navigation systems. The airport has also released a visual from the pilot's view flying the Beechcraft King Air B300.(X/@NIAirport)

“A bright and sunny day at #NIAirport set the perfect stage for a DVOR calibration flight, the first of many. The Beechcraft King Air B300 took to the skies, to ensure all @aai_official navigation equipment works flawlessly. #FromTheGroundUp,” the Noida International Airport's official X handle posted on X on Thursday.

The airport has also released a visual from the pilot's view of flying the Beechcraft King Air B300. “Strap in for a pilot’s eye view from the Beechcraft King Air B300 to watch the flyover of the first DVOR calibration flight at #NIAirport,” the airport wrote on X, sharing the video.

Noida International Airport's agreement with Bird Group

According to news agency ANI, the Noida International Airport inked a concession agreement with Bird Group on April 12, entrusting them with ground-handling resources and services. The collaboration aims “to streamline ground-handling activities and elevate the overall passenger journey.”

Under the agreement, the company will undertake a wide range of responsibilities, encompassing various services aimed at improving the traveller experience.

This includes ensuring a welcoming environment for passengers, efficient ramp operations, and careful handling of baggage. The primary focus is on fostering efficiency and ensuring passenger satisfaction throughout the airport experience.

MoU with IndiGo

In November of last year, the Noida International Airport finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndiGo Airlines, designating them as the inaugural carrier.

The MoU delineated a strategic partnership between the Noida airport and IndiGo, primarily aimed at improving air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and beyond. This collaboration is anticipated to facilitate the development of new operational strategies and enhance the overall customer experience.

Operations likely to begin in December

In Jewar, the Noida Airport's initial phase of construction, featuring one runway and a terminal designed to accommodate 12 million passengers annually, is currently in progress, with operations slated to begin by December of this year. It is estimated to cater to about 71 million passengers daily by 2042-43.

To facilitate connectivity between the airport and its catchment area, the Uttar Pradesh government has enlisted the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to develop a proposal for a high-speed rail link.

Additionally, plans are underway to integrate the RRTS in Ghaziabad with the forthcoming Noida airport. Officials have disclosed that a feasibility report suggests incorporating 11 RRTS stations along the 72.2km route and a 15-station local metro module.