DPR ready for RRTS line from Ghaziabad to Noida airport in Jewar

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)-cum-Metro line to connect Noida airport with rest of Delhi/NCR cities. The detailed project report (DPR) has divided the 72.29km RRTS-cum-Metro project into two sections -- Section One will be from Ghaziabad to Greater Noida’s Kasna (Ecotech VI), and Section Two from Kasna (Ecotech VI) to Noida airport. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The 72.29km RRTS-cum-metro route -- from Ghaziabad to Noida international airport (NIA) in Jewar -- will have a total of 22 stations of which 11 will be RRTS and 11 of the Metro module.

The DPR has also made provision for three future stations, said officials.

“Yeida will study the DPR and send it to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval. Once the approval comes, further work will take place,” said a Yeida official, asking not to be named.

The DPR has divided this 72.29km RRTS-cum-Metro project into two sections -- Section One will be from Ghaziabad to Greater Noida’s Kasna (Ecotech VI), and Section Two will be from Kasna (Ecotech VI) to Noida airport. The DPR said Section One is projected to witness more passengers as this route is surrounded by densely populated areas of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, as compared to Section Two that is surrounded by rural areas, said the DPR.

Section One will be 39.39km (with 7 RRTS and 11 Metro stations) and will be built at a cost of ₹13,055.10 crore.

Section One’s proposed alignment starts from Ghaziabad RRTS station and traverses Vishvakarma road (Sidharth Vihar/Pratap Vihar in Ghaziabad), Taj highway, Char Murti Chowk, Greater Noida Link road (Knowledge Park-V), and then turns to Surajpur-Kasna road, before passing through Pari Chowk, which ends at Ecotech VI in Kasna area. The entire corridor will be elevated.

Section One will subsume 10km Aqua Line Metro extension project proposed between Char Murti Chowk and Knowledge Park-IV resulting in substantial savings.

Section One will also integrate with Delhi-Metro at Ghaziabad, Aqua Line at Char Murti Chowk and Alpha I station of Aqua Line near Pari Chowk.

Section 2 will be 32.90km long from Sector Ecotech VI to Noida airport (ground transport centre) and there will be four RRTS stations and one Metro station, said DPR. Section Two will be built at a cost of ₹6,988.50 crore. The proposed alignment will pass through villages Dankaur, Dhanauri, Kanarsi, Bhatta, Parsaul, Rabupura, Dayanatpur and Kishorpur before reaching Noida airport and also subsume proposed 14.6km light rail transit corridor aimed to connect airport with Sector 21, where film city is being developed.

As per the DPR, travel on this line from Ghaziabad to airport will take 37 minutes.

“In the proposed RRTS alignment, provisions have been made to add 10 future stations (one RRTS and nine Metro), and operate metro services on RRTS infrastructure. In addition, two types of trains will be provided -- one will operate at a faster speed of 114km/hour and stop on limited stations, and the other will travel at normal speed of 87km/hour and stop at all RRTS stations,” said a Yeida official asking not to be named.

The state government has given in-principle approval for the project in December 2023.

The Yeida in January, 2024 issued work order to NCRTC to prepare the DPR of the project. The NCRTC was has submitted the DPR in three months.

