Noida airport signs pact with BPCL for fuel

The greenfield Noida international airport on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for laying a dedicated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) pipeline to the airport facility to meet its fuelling demands. Officials said this common use fuel transportation pipeline will ease fuel receipt operations and mitigate emissions by eliminating the need for tanker lorry movement

The greenfield airport is slated to start operations by December end 2024, said officials associated with the deal.

The dedicated ATF pipeline, spanning 34km, and extending 1.2km within the airport premises, will be laid from BPCL’s Piyala terminal in Faridabad to the tank farm at the airport site.

Once operational, this pipeline will operate on a common/contract carrier basis, ensuring seamless fuel transportation to the airport, said officials associated with the deal.

In a statement, Sukhmal Jain, director (Marketing), BPCL, said, “The BPCL has been the pioneer in setting up ATF facilities at the airports and allied infrastructure in India since the time the aviation industry took off in the country.” Jain said, and emphasized BPCL’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions by minimising the road transportation of fuel.

“We are pleased to collaborate with BPCL for the development of a common-use fuel transportation pipeline, which aligns with our strategic vision of offering cost-efficient and sustainable solutions that are more economical for the transportation of liquid fuels as compared to road transport. We are confident that this move will reduce carbon emissions and boost our overall efficiency,” said Kiran Jain, chief operating officer, Noida international airport.

The construction of the first runway at Noida airport is almost complete, and the terminal building is in advanced stages. The first trial run is scheduled for June or July, according to airport officials.

