Noida invites applications to develop auto showroom hub in Sector 105

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday said it has issued an expression of interest (EOI), inviting applications from firms to develop an Auto Showroom Hub that will come up in Noida’s Sector 105 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway as part of a bid to create modern and organised automobile retail infrastructure in the city. Officials said the hub will come up in Noida’s Sector 105 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (HT Archive)

The Authority has earmarked a 12,596-square-metre commercial land parcel for the proposed project, inviting automobile dealers and manufacturers to develop an organised auto-showroom and allied commercial hub, officials said.

“Once the interested agencies submit their projects, the Authority will brainstorm and take the project to the next stage,” said SP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority in a statement.

“Currently the auto showrooms are located in areas, where parking for the visitors is an issue. As a result, the users face huge problems,” said another Noida authority official not authorised to speak to media.

The planned development includes five plots for auto showrooms, one multi-level parking plot, two restaurant plots and one additional commercial plot, said officials

The proposed showroom plots range from about 2,231 to 2,300 sqm, while the multi-level parking plot measures 2,261 sqm. Two 500-sqm plots have been earmarked for restaurants, they added.

Applicants can submit their queries by September 8, while a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for September 11. The applications can be submitted till September 18, 5pm, said officials.

Noida already has several automobile dealerships, particularly around Udyog Marg and other commercial and industrial sectors. But they developed individually rather than as part of a planned automobile hub. The proposed development in Sector 105 aims to bring multiple automobile brands together at one designated location, officials said.

A multi-brand hub would allow customers to compare different brands, models and prices at a single location, they added.

The proposed complex is also planned with allied commercial facilities and parking, making it more of an automobile-retail destination than a collection of individual showrooms, the officials said.