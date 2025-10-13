Noida Kalibari honours best Durga Puja pandals

Noida: The most creative Durga Puja pandals that were recently set up across Noida and its neighbouring region were felicitated at an award ceremony held at the Noida Kalibari Temple, Sector 26 on Saturday night. Winners of the 2025 Durga Puja awards showcased diverse talent across the National Capital Region. (HT Photos)

About 20 societies participated in the competition, with several receiving honours for their outstanding efforts in bringing unique themes and artistry to the Durga Puja celebration.

“This year marked the 4th edition of the Sharad Samman Awards – Jago Durga, recognising the best Durga Pujas across Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and nearby regions,” said Anupam Banerjee, vice president (Kalibari temple committee, Noida).

The Noida Bangiya Samiti (NBS) in Sector 34, Noida, bagged the Best Pandal award, while the Best Overall Category winner was Bongotoru, which organised its puja at Central Park, Indirapuram.

In the Best Apartment Pujo category, the award went to the Purbahno Bengali Cultural Association at Prateek Laurel, Sector 120.

In the theme-based categories, Jalvayu Vihar Sanskritik Kalyan Samiti in K Block Park, Sector 25, won Sera Kolpona (Best Theme), while the title for Sera Pratima (Best Idol) was secured by the Gaur City Bengali Cultural Association at Dada Dadi Park, Gaur City 1, Greater Noida West.

The Noida Bangiya Samiti (NBS) in Sector 34, one of the city’s oldest committees marking its 32nd Durga Puja, secured the Best Pandal award for its elaborate replica of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The design incorporated symmetrical arches, the Indian flag, and a miniature statue of BR Ambedkar.

Ahead of the award, Sushanta Chatterjee, president of the NBS Puja Committee, said, “We worked very hard, and we are very happy that our efforts were recognised. All the members are very enthused about the award.”

The Jalvayu Vihar Sanskritik Kalyan Samiti was awarded for its nostalgic theme which was based on the Howrah station and the city of Kolkata.

Abhijit Dey, secretary of the committee, explained the winning element: “The main thing which attracted the organisers was that even the announcements like ‘park your car at the right place’, were done in the exact same manner as at railway stations. The organisers felt we brought the total chain of events of a railway station, not just the Pandal,” he said.

The Bongotoru society of Indirapuram’s Shipra Suncity (Ghaziabad), which marked its 25th anniversary this time, won in the Best Overall Category. Their winning pandal, themed ‘Swapner 25,’ paid tribute to the founding dream of creating a home away from home for Bengalis in Delhi-NCR.

Similarly, Purbahno Bengali Cultural Association at Prateek Laurel, Sector 120 won the Best Apartment Pujo by focusing on tradition. Achintya Mukherjee, President of the association, stated, “Purbahno lovingly recreated a miniature village within our society, using mud walls, straw roofs, flickering lanterns, and hand-drawn Alpana to create a space where tradition breathes again.”