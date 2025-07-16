Search
Noida launches new scheme of industrial plots

ByVinod Rajput
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 06:30 AM IST

NOIDA has launched a new industrial plot scheme offering 12 plots via online auction to attract investments and optimize land use until August 2025.

NOIDA: The Noida authority has launched a fresh industrial plot scheme — first since the introduction of the unified industrial allotment policy in February this year. The scheme offers 12 industrial plots of varying sizes via online e-auction, aiming to draw fresh investments and optimise the use of vacant land in Noida’s developed sectors. The scheme opened on Monday and will remain active until August 4, 2025.

Officials said the scheme was launched after a detailed survey of Phase-1 and Phase-2 industrial sectors, which helped identify viable vacant plots. (HT Photo)

“We have launched this scheme to provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to establish units in the city and generate employment. It’s a unique chance for those seeking industrial plots in Noida,” said Lokesh M, CEO of the Noida Authority.

According to the Noida authority officials, the plots are located in well-connected industrial sectors— Sectors 7, 8, 10, 80, and 162. Sector 80 has the highest number of plots (five), followed by two plots each in Sectors 8, 10, and 162, and one in Sector 7. The Noida authority has launched this scheme in phases, the last one being in May 2025.

The plot sizes range from around 111 square metres to 7,430 square metres, with reserve prices starting at approximately 56 lakh and going up to 16 crore for the largest plot.

Officials said the scheme was launched after a detailed survey of Phase-1 and Phase-2 industrial sectors, which helped identify viable vacant plots. The authority expects strong participation through the auction and hopes to generate significant revenue.

Applicants must submit an earnest money deposit (EMD) based on the plot’s reserve price, along with a non-refundable processing fee of 29,500 and a document fee of 5,900. As per the scheme guidelines, successful bidders must establish their industrial units within three years of allotment.

Allottees will have the option to make full and final payment of the total premium within 90 days from the date of the allotment letter, in which case a 2% rebate will be offered on the total plot premium.

