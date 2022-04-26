Man dies after brawl over bill at pub in Noida mall
A 30-year-old man allegedly died after he got injured in a brawl over bill payment at a pub in a Noida's Gardens Galleria mall. Officials said Tuesday that the incident occurred late last night at the Lost Lemons restro-bar.
The deceased has been identified as Brajesh, who hailed from Bihar.
"He had gone to the restro-bar with his colleagues for a party. Around 11 pm, an argument broke out between these people and the bar staffers over the payment of a bill," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.
It quickly escalated into a brawl and bouncers had to intervene. However, Brajesh received serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, the police officer said.
Gardens Galleria comes under Sector 39 police station limits. The CCTV footage recovered showed the men fighting. Eight people were identified and have been taken into custody, the police said.
An FIR has been lodged and over a dozen employees of the restro-bar have been taken into police custody, Singh said, adding no arrest has been made yet.
(With Agency inputs)
