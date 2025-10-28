Noida: Man dies after falling from 8th floor of high-rise in Sector 74

A 29-year-old man died allegedly after falling from the eighth floor of a high-rise in Noida Sector 74 early on Sunday, police said, adding that they are investigating the possibility of suicide.

Police said the man worked as a medical representative (MR) in Dehradun and was a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. He was purportedly attending a birthday party at the flat, rented for the day, and had connected with three people from the party on social media.

“Late Saturday night, the 29-year-old had come to attend a birthday party in a high-rise in Sector 74. After celebrating the party, all the flat occupants went to sleep or got busy,” a senior police officer said, adding that the man went to the balcony at around 4am and allegedly fell.

A society worker, who was passing by, spotted the body on the ground and alerted the security guards, who then informed the man’s friends. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He had severe head injuries.

Sumit Shukla, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said, “We received information from the hospital and the deceased’s family members were informed, and his body was sent for post-mortem.”

His friends are being questioned, he added.

Police said they have scanned the CCTV footage installed nearby and recorded the statements of neighbours, but nothing suspicious has been found.

“Only two to three friends were known to the man, while others were strangers who joined the group for the party,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer of Sector 113.

Police said the family has taken his body to their hometown and has not raised suspicions over his death.

No case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.