Noida: Man gets 10 years in jail for rape of minor girl

A 25-year-old man who allegedly abducted and raped a 13-year-old girl in Noida in 2019 was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment by a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Wednesday, said prosecution officials on Thursday. The convict was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and fined ₹ 50,000 under Section 4 of POCSO Act. He is also sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and fined ₹ 20,000 under Section 366 (abduction or kidnapping of a woman with the intent to compel her to marry) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

They said the convict had abducted the girl and taken her to Gujarat, Mumbai, and Gurugram before he was nabbed 18 days later.

According to the FIR, the survivor alleged that in July 2019, when she was returning from a cyber cafe, the suspect identified as Manish, aka Monti, who resides near her home, met her on the way and forcefully smothered her and pulled her inside a car after which she fell unconscious.

“He carried me to Gujarat by train, and he kept me there for five days. Thereafter, he took me to Mumbai, where his parents were also present. I lived in Mumbai for 2-3 days where he sexually assaulted me,” she alleged in her complaint.

Later, after 18 days, the suspect took the girl to Gurugram, from where he was arrested by a team of police who was tracing the girl, said officials, adding that Manish’s father was also charged with sheltering them, but he was later acquitted.

The special public prosecutor, JP Bhati, said, “The survivor disappeared on July 1, 2019, after visiting a cyber café for a school project in Noida. Her family filed a complaint against Manish following her disappearance. On July 19, 2019, the girl was rescued, and the suspect and his father Bablu were arrested.”

A chargesheet was filed against Manish for rape and abduction on September 18, 2019. Charges were formally framed against him on October 24, 2019. Both Manish and Bablu pleaded not guilty.

Eight witnesses testified for the prosecution, including the survivor, her father, police officers, and the doctor who conducted the medical examination of the girl.

The defence lawyer, Raja Ram Sharma, presented a witness, Shubham Tiwari, a friend of Manish, in court. “Manish and the girl’s father were depositing money in a committee. The girl’s father owed Manish ₹50,000, due to which they had some issues,” Sharma told the court.

Special judge Vikas Nagar convicted Manish on the basis of the prosecution’s testimony and the medical evidence. “Manish is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and fined ₹50,000 under Section 4 of POCSO Act. He is also sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and fined ₹20,000 under Section 366 (abduction or kidnapping of a woman with the intent to compel her to marry) of the Indian Penal Code,” the court said.

Bablu was acquitted of Section 368 (wrongful confinement of a kidnapped or abducted person) due to a lack of evidence.