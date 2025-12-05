Noida man held for attempting to kill partner’s children

Noida Police said the accused, Ashish Singh, of Ghatampur in Kanpur, was in a relationship with his cousin’s wife for over a year and both of them were thrown out by the family after they found out about it (Representational image)

Police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of attempt to murder after he threw his partner’s children, a 2.5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, into a 10-foot-deep drain near a high-rise in Noida Sector 137 on Tuesday night in a bid to kill them. The children were rescued safely by passersby and are in the Child Welfare Committee’s shelter, along with their mother.

Police said the accused, Ashish Singh, of Ghatampur in Kanpur, was in a relationship with his cousin’s wife for over a year and both of them were thrown out by the family after they found out about it. The two of them moved to Noida around 20 days ago, and they rented an accommodation in Shahdara village.

“Ashish was pressurising the woman to send her kids to their biological father’s home in Kanpur. When she refused, on Tuesday, he took her to a nearby market on the pretext of work. After leaving the woman in the market, he returned home and committed the crime. The kids were dumped around 1.5 kilometres from their home, and no involvement of the mother has been found,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Sector 142 police station.

Police said that the children did not drown due to hard waste in the drain. They registered a case under sections 93 (exposure and abandonment of child) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS at the Sector 142 police station.

A delivery person, Dinvandu, filed a case after finding the children in the drain on Tuesday night. “On Tuesday night around 9 pm, when I was passing by a high-rise in Noida, Sector 137, I heard cries of children near a drain. While searching, when I reached close to the drain, I found two children soaked in waste,” he said in the complaint.

“With the help of locals, the delivery boy rescued the kids, and police rushed them to a nearby hospital after cleaning them with warm water and changing their clothes,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Upon receiving a missing persons’ complaint regarding the children from the landlord of the accommodation where the couple was staying, the children were united with their mother.

“When Ashish was called to the police station, he tried to mislead and said they must have left home on their own or someone may have kidnapped them. After a day of rigorous interrogation, Ashish revealed that he dumped them in the drain with the intention to kill them,” the senior officer said.