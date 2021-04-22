IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida Metro changes timings of Aqua Line
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida Metro changes timings of Aqua Line

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Thursday said that it is making changes in the Aqua Line metro timings to restrict the movement of public in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 11:52 PM IST

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Thursday said that it is making changes in the Aqua Line metro timings to restrict the movement of public in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On working days, the trains will run from 7am to 8pm and will be available at an interval of 15 minutes during peak hours i.e. 8am to 11 am and 5pm to 8pm. Rest of the time, the interval will be of 30 minutes. On curfew days, the trains will run from 8am to 12pm and 4pm to 8pm only,” said Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager, NMRC.

The revised time table will be implemented from Saturday. The Noida Metro services are usually available from 6am to 10.45pm on normal days. The 29.7-km Aqua Line, which connects Noida to Greater Noida, has 21 stations, of which 15 are in Noida and six in Greater Noida.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP