Noida: No vaccination at govt centres on Tuesday

The Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the number of vaccines it sends to Gautam Budh Nagar and other districts in view of the mega vaccination drive set to start from July 1, said officials. This will reduce the daily vaccinations till at least June 30.

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department announced there will be no vaccinations at government centres on Tuesday.

“Due to the acute paucity of vaccines, we have suspended the vaccination drive on Tuesday. We have intimated this issue to the higher officials of the government. Once we get the vials from Lucknow, we’ll be able to restart the ongoing vaccination drive in the district,” he said. “Since we are going to take up a mega vaccination drive from July 1 when the district will aim to vaccinate 25,000 people a day, the number of vials that will be given to us will be fewer. We’ve been told that the district will be given at least 125,000 vaccine doses on June 30, to kick off the mega vaccination drive.”

On Monday, many people who had booked slots at the Sector 30 district hospital were forced to wait for longer as there was a delay in vaccines reaching the centre from Lucknow.

“The Co-WIN portal – on which the people book their slot – is not in our control and so we could not inform people except through notices pasted at the centre. As a result, both the hospital staff and people suffered today. But what can we do if the hospital runs out of vaccines? I came to know that many people have booked their slots for tomorrow also. We can’t help them anyway,” he said.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the district immunization officer, said that the vaccination figures will go down in the next few days. “It is obvious. The vaccination figures in government hospitals were 16,740 on June 26 and 15,127 on June 27. On Monday it was 9,175. The Sector 30 district hospital that vaccinated 3,715 people on Saturday could vaccinate less than 2,000 on Monday,” he said.

The plan

The health department has divided the district into 56 clusters for the July drive, each covering 10 villages or sectors depending on whether they are in rural or urban segments.

“We’ve trained 143 teams for this drive. Apart from hospitals and community and public health centres, the district health department will also have some temporary vaccination booths in this drive,” said district magistrate Suhas L Y. “Bisrakh block will have as many as 24 clusters, under which 70 vaccination teams will be operative. While Dankaur block will have 12 clusters with 30 teams, Dadri and Jewar will have 12 clusters with 25 teams and eight clusters with 18 teams respectively.”

CMO Dr Ohri said that a mobile quick response team will be on standby for any emergency.

Prasun Dwivedi, sub-divisional magistrate (Sadar), also said the meetings of tehsil task force are being held on a regular basis, to chalk out a blueprint for vaccination of everyone over 18 years in Greater Noida, from July 1. “We have properly coordinated with residents’ welfare associations, pradhans, kotedars, anganwadi workers and ward members, to increase numbers for upcoming vaccination,” he said.