Noida plans to build foot overbridge on Udyog Marg, DSC Road intersection

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to build a triangular foot overbridge (FOB) to provide safe passage to pedestrians crossing between sectors 1, 2 and 15 on the Udyog Marg and DSC Road intersection. As Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M along with officials conducted a site inspection on Tuesday in this busy intersection, they found that the FOB will not only provide safety to pedestrians but also address traffic congestion issues that prevails in this stretch. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

Sector 2, a commercial hub housing numerous offices, small-scale industries, and service-based businesses, lies close to the Sector 15 Metro station, making it a crucial commuter zone. Sector 15, on the other hand, is a mixed-use area with residential, commercial, and institutional establishments.

As Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M along with officials conducted a site inspection on Tuesday in this busy intersection, they found that the FOB will not only provide safety to pedestrians but also address traffic congestion issues that prevails in this stretch, said officials on Tuesday.

They visited the site of the proposed FOB across the busy Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera Road (DSC Road), which will connect Sector 15 with Sector 2 and extend along Udyog Marg to link Sector 1 near the Indian Oil building, officials added.

The FOB is aimed to enhance pedestrian safety and streamline commuter movement around the Sector 15 Metro station and adjoining roundabout.

“To address this, the Authority has proposed a modern skywalk equipped with escalators. According to the initial design, the structure will be 122 metres long and 10 metres wide, with an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. The project is to be executed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis,” said the CEO.

The Authority will issue a tender to finalise the agency to build the project. It will finalising the tender terms soon after reviewing the proposal.

The authority will make some changes to make certain modifications in the tender and has already made design as the site has limited space, said officials.

The upcoming FOB, that will feature LED screens for advertisements, along with selfie points and aesthetic elements to offer commuters a pleasant experience, is expected to improve safety and ease of movement for residents and office-goers in the area.

The location has long posed challenges for pedestrians.

In the absence of a dedicated crossing, many people are forced to jaywalk through the heavy traffic on DSC Road, risking their lives to reach the other side. The situation worsens during rush hours when vehicular movement peaks.

The Authority plans to finalise the revised tender in November and appoint an agency by December. Once construction begins, the project is expected to be completed within six months, said officials.