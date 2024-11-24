Noida police arrest 2 armed bikers after chase

Noida: The two were intercepted while turning towards the Wazidpur (Ghaziabad) but their motorcycle skidded, forcing them to flee on foot. (Representational image)

Two armed suspects were arrested by police near the Chhaprauli roundabout near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway after a chase on Saturday, officers said, adding that the suspects were riding a bike without number plate and attempted to flee when signalled to stop during a routine check.

“They were intercepted while turning towards the Wazidpur (Ghaziabad) but their motorcycle skidded, forcing them to flee on foot. Cornered, the suspects opened fire on police with an intent to kill. In the ensuing exchange, Nitin (single name), 22, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot on the leg and got arrested. The second suspect, Mohan alias Monu, 24, was nabbed later during a combing operation,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional commissioner of police, Noida.

Police recovered two illegal firearms (.315 bore), live and spent cartridges, a motorcycle and five mobile phones from the suspects.

Both men have an extensive criminal past and are wanted in multiple cases involving theft, robbery, and illegal possession of arms across Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gautam Budh Nagar, officers said.

Nitin, a resident of Ramnagar colony, Ghaziabad, has nine cases lodged against him, including for theft and arms-related offences, officers said. Mohan alias Monu, a resident of Kakadipur, Baghpat, is implicated in a robbery case, they added.

“Meanwhile, Nitin is currently getting medical treatment for a gunshot injury, and further legal proceedings are underway. Police are probing the duo’s involvement in other criminal activities,” Mishra added.

Cases under section 317(5) (assisting in handling stolen property), Section 317(2) (receiving stolen property), Section 414 (concealment of stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Section 25/27 (Use of Illegal Arms) of the Arms Act were registered against the two accused, officers added.