Noida police busts gang duping job aspirants with bogus job offers in the Gulf, three held

The Noida police has busted a fraudulent operation that exploited individuals seeking overseas employment, police said on Wednesday, adding that they have arrested three men and seized ₹6.9 lakh in cash from them. A hunt is on to arrest another suspect, police said. A case was registered under sections 318(4) (fraud), 316(2) (breach of trust), 338 (use of fake documents), 336(3)( forgery) and 319(2) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and additionally the police also recovered five mobile phones and a tab from the accused. (HT Photo/representational image)

The three arrested men were identified as Yogendra Rankwar alias Anees, Manoj Lal alias Rizwan and Komal alias Jyoti Singh, all residents of Delhi. They were apprehended from near the green belt in Block A around 12.05pm on Wednesday.

Delving into the modus operandi of the case, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said that the suspects used to advertise their fake company on social media, luring job seekers into controlled WhatsApp groups where they posed as foreign representatives, issuing fake appointment letters and visas, while withholding applicants’ passports.

“These fraudulent visas and tickets were designed to expire, leaving applicants stranded after being given dates to visit the office, by which time the scammers had absconded,” Awasthi said.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly admitted to forming a company called “Global Travels” with partner Prempal Raikwar. “They admitted to using platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to attract candidates, offering fraudulent job placements and visa services in Gulf countries. With funds funnelled into Raikwar’s accounts, the suspects frequently changed their identities to evade detection, ultimately leaving many applicants duped and without recourse,” the DCP said, adding that efforts were on to nab Raikwar.

The confession statement by the suspects said, “We would run ads on social networking websites to help people get jobs in Gulf countries Dubai, Azerbaijan, Saudi, Ireland etc. and to prepare their visas, where people came and contacted us and we took money from them to go abroad. We used to work by hiding our names so that no one could know about us, all the money of our company went to the account of our partner Prempal Raikwar and we also took cash.”

