Noida ramps up dengue surveillance, awareness campaign before monsoon

With the monsoon season approaching, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department has started anti-dengue surveillance and awareness drives across the district, including household inspections, anti-larval spraying and outreach programmes in schools, factories and residential areas, officials said on Monday. As part of the campaign, health teams inspected 41 houses in Barola village for mosquito breeding spots and conducted awareness drives in schools, labour establishments and community health centres across Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Bisrakh and Jewar over the weekend. (HT Photos)

As part of the campaign, health teams inspected 41 houses in Barola village for mosquito breeding spots and conducted awareness drives in schools, labour establishments and community health centres across Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Bisrakh and Jewar over the weekend.

Officials said the drive was launched due to the heightened risk of dengue transmission during the monsoon months, when stagnant clean water becomes a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes.

“Residents have been advised not to allow water accumulation in coolers, trays, drums, flower pots and other containers. Preventive action at the household level is one of the most effective ways to control dengue,” chief medical officer Dr Narendra Gautam said.

Health department officials said the district malaria officer’s team, along with local health officials, also organised a meeting with ASHA workers and administered a cleanliness and dengue prevention pledge at the primary health centre in Barola on Sunday.

“Health workers conducted inspections in the Road No. 2 area of Barola village, while students at a private school were sensitised about dengue symptoms, preventive measures and precautions through posters and handbills,” the CMO said.

Officials added that anti-larval spraying in waterlogged areas was also being carried out by the Noida authority as part of preventive measures.

Additionally, the district health department conducted an awareness programme for nearly 350 workers at Sahu International Attire Private Limited in Sector 65 over the last two days, where labourers were informed about dengue symptoms and the importance of workplace hygiene and mosquito control.

Similar awareness drives were carried out in Dadri, where municipal staff and ASHA workers held meetings and distributed informational material among residents. Community health centres in Kanigarhi, Jewar and Bisrakh also organised outreach activities in nearby areas.

At the Dhadha community health centre, health workers and officials organised a dengue awareness rally and distributed pamphlets among residents as part of the campaign.

Officials said no major spike in dengue or malaria cases has been reported in the district so far this year, but surveillance and preventive measures have been intensified ahead of the monsoon.